‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ offers entertainment for young viewers

The new DVD and Blu-ray release “Sonic the Hedgehog” will entertain young viewers. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures).

(KGET) — This week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases include two films aimed at young audiences.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” Grade 1 ½: The film stars never gets up to full speed because while Sonic now has better teeth and legs, he’s lacking a real personality. Writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller create a few situations where Sonic can show off his speed (such as a baseball game where he places all the positions). But those moments designed to be funny – such as a trip to see the biggest ball of rubber bands – have no snap. They just end with a half-baked one-liner.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” has some playground humor that deals with bodily functions but overall the movie is more juvenile fun that scary cinema. Even the evil Dr. Robotnic has no bite because of the goofy way Jim Carrey plays the character.

“Onward” Grade 3 stars: Director Dan Scanlon – who also directed the 2013 release “Monsters University” for Disney-Pixar – paints a fanciful world in “Onward” full of elves, unicorns and magicians. The only problem is that with the passing years, the magic has faded and all that is left is a world where a centaur police officer rides around in a patrol car.

Just like the plot of the film, “Onward” takes time to find all of the magic it needs to make the overall production work. Once the quest is accomplished, it will cast an emotional spell on you once that mission has been accomplished.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 19

“The Way Back”: Ben Affleck plays a former high school basketball standout struggling with alcoholism who gets offered a coaching job at his alma mater.

“Ken Burns Presents The Gene: An Intimate History”: The four-hour documentary is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee.

“Zombies 2”: If living in a world full of zombies wasn’t tough enough, high school students also must deal with werewolves.

“Emma”: Jane Austen’s comedy about misguided matchmaking and romantic mishaps gets an update touch.

“The Berenstain Bears: Tree House Tales Volume 3”: Children will join Papa Bear, Mama Bear, Sister and Brother for fun-filled adventures.

“Buffaloed”: Director Tanya Wexler presents a chaotic adventure of one woman’s never-ending quest for money and a better life.

“The Good Place: The Final Season”: All of the dealings about getting to the “Good Place” are wrapped up in the NBC comedy.

“Land of Little Rivers”: An insiders’ ode to anglers and the region known as the Land of Little Rivers,

“Relieving Stress with Yoga with Peggy Cappy”: The program shows what happens in the body and brain during a yoga class.

“Zombi Child’: A rebellious teen gets caught up in the world of the living dead.

“Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”: Earth is decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes.

“Last Moment of Clarity”: Man investigate the possibility his murdered girlfriend is still alive.

“The Postcard Killings”: New York detective goes to London to investigate the murder of his daughter. Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars.

Available now through digital platforms

“Military Wives”: Group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are serving in Afghanistan come together. Kristin Scott Thomas star.

“Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day”: Kumiko must mentor the concert band’s troublesome first years. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray June 6.

“The Painter and the Thief”: Artist looks into the theft of two of her paintings.