(KGET) — The network time slot after the Super Bowl often has been used to launch new TV series. In some cases the stunt scheduling proved to be a success with programs such as “The Wonder Years,” “Family Guy.” Other times, it has not. Does anyone remember “MacGruder and Loud” or “Grand Slam”?

CBS is banking on the time slot after its telecast of Super Bowl LV Feb. 7 to be a winner as it will air the initial episode of the latest version of “The Equalizer.” The role that was played by Edward Woodard in the ‘80s series and by Denzel Washington in two feature films will now be played by Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah.