The continuing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild has forced network executives to be creative when trying to fill their schedules with new programming. Expansion of reality shows, additional sports programs and some shopping in other countries are methods being used.

One of the new series on the CW Network, “Son of a Critch,” is a Canadian television season. The production that is based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch – This Hour Has 22 Minutes – is the real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. Canadian viewers have seen two seasons of the look at the life of a child who is much older inside than his 11 years. Think of it as “The Wonder Years” if it had been set in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those episodes are now being shown at 8 p.m. Mondays and will continue into the fall season.

Although the core elements of the show dealing with family, school, young love and funerals have a universal appeal, the creative team behind the series knew there might be some Canadian elements that will seem a little alien to viewers south of the Canadian border. For example, the first episode features a radio traffic accident report where a car hit a moose.

Executive producer Andrew Barnsley – the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer of “Schitt’s Creek” – admits they were worried about every element of the show as it was being presented to viewers in the United States.

“This is a show that is so specific in its time and its place,” Barnsley says. “We didn’t know if it would connect with audiences here [United States] because of the specific nature of it. The good news is that we were able to test it out in Canada.

“It is a remote island in the North Atlantic in the mid-80s. You almost can’t get more specific than that. Going into the U.S. we had our fingers crossed that the reaction would be the same as with Canadian audiences.”

What the creative team found was that despite all the specific elements, audiences as a whole connected to the story. The universal themes that came out of the stories proved to be very relatable.

‘Son of a Critch” ranked in Canada as the top-rated scripted program on CBC in key audience demos when it launched. Since its premiere, it has ranked as one of the top five most-watched Canadian comedies overall. The series has received four Canadian Screen Award nominations and two Directors Guild of Canada nominations. It was recently renewed for a third season and will be produced in association with The CW.

A primary connection for the audience has been the work of young British actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the 11-year-old Mark Critch. When he is not hanging out at wakes with his grandfather (Malcolm McDowell), he is using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Before landing the Canadian series, Benjamin starred with Tom Hanks in “Pinocchio,” Disney’s live action remake of the animated tale of the puppet who longs to be a boy. He also starred in the acclaimed Netflix TV series “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the Disney+ film “Flora & Ulysses.”

Finding the right actor to play the role was a daunting task for the production team. It started with a lengthy casting search from one coast of Canada to the other.

“The success of the show hung on finding the right actor to play Mark,” Barnsley says. “We saw some that we thought could be OK but there was no home run.”

That’s when the team broadened their search to the United Kingdom. Barnsley explains that he had never seen an actor come to a role with as much commitment to the job as the young actor. Benjamin arrived for the first day of filming having memorized the entire first season.

Casting directors there not only found Benjamin but also landed McDowell for the role of Pop. The casting of these two actors gave the series a new face in Benjamin and a seasoned veteran with McDowell. Included on McDowell’s lengthy list of credits as “Clockwork Orange,” “Time After Time,” “Franklin & Bash” and “Halloween.”

Having this broad age difference gave Benjamin a veteran from which he could learn. But both actors ended up learning a lot from each other.

“I know Malcolm has said that he has learned from Benjamin how his process works. That is an odd thing to say because Malcolm has been doing this forever but there is that openness to the two of them having conversations about their craft,” Barnsley says.

“Son of a Critch” also stars Mark Critch as Mike Critch, Claire Rankin as Mary Critch and Clayton Gobbo as Mike Critch Jr.