Soleil Moon Frye happy to return to ‘Punky Brewster’

(KGET) — Get ready to feel old. It has been more than 32 years since the ‘80s sitcom “Punky Brewster” went off the air. That story of a spunky young girl being raised by a foster dad made a star out of Soleil Moon Frye at a very young age.

She’s returning to the role she played for four seasons as new episodes of “Punky Brewster” are being produced for the streaming service Peacock. The 10 new episodes will be available starting Feb. 25.

“I have been wanting to bring Punky back forever, I mean for as long as I remember. Because I always said if I was 88 years old and people still call me Punky, I would be thrilled by it. This amazing Punky is such a part of me, I don’t know where I end and she begins because we are so much the same,” Frye says. “And so to be a part of the journey throughout from the beginning of this full circle – or full spiral as I like to call it – has been a true gift.

“And with that said, I felt there was an incredible responsibility to make it touch the lives of the people that grew up with it and to be able to carry that on. Because over the years, the amount of people that have come to me that came through the foster system, that came through broken homes, and share their stories about how Punky really was their family, to maintain that integrity was so important to us.”

Frye’s hope is that the generation that grew up watching “Punky Brewster” will be as excited as she is that new episodes are being made. She was so excited to return to the role that Frye cried every day she arrived at work.

The continuation of Punky’s story now has her the single parent to three children. That changes when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Frye’s not the only familiar face returning to the show as Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Cherie. The cast also includes Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Playing Punky is a job that has defined Frye’s acting career despite having worked on a long list of TV shows over the past three decades. Unlike so many actors who have been so closely linked to an iconic character, Frye has loved the association so much she was willing to tackle “Punky Power” again at the age of 44.

Instead of wanting to distance herself from the character, Frye always had wanted to grow the character.

“Punky has really been such a part of my heart. I think I had more issues going through puberty and how people treated me around that than Punky. I was always joyful about Punky,” Frye says. “And of course we go through the trials and tribulations of growing up and wanting to have our sense of self. And yet, for me, I’ll actually say that through Punky is how I really believe I rediscovered so much of my own Punky Power.

“I think there were times in my life over the years that I kind of lost some of that and this was an internal compass as my way back. So I never tried to run from it.”

Frye’s not looking at her return to the role as a reboot of the series but more as the continuation that she had always wanted to tell. She’s playing Punky as an adult but through her relationship with Izzy will rediscover her Punky Power. The show is designed to look at rediscovering the inner spark of youth.

Going from a spunky child to a responsible adult with the character has been easy. Frye is the mother of four in real life and that has given a much grounded look at life. That grounding has been going on since she was a child working on the original episodes.

Frye recalls how she and Johnson would ride scooters around the lot to visit other sets. During the summer hiatus, she would go to summer camp to live the life of an average youngster. It is something she sees as very important for the younger members of her new cast.

“Literally it was so surreal and yet it was such a dream that we were able to be kids. I always had my childhood, which I think was so incredibly important,” Frye says. “It was so joyful for me to see with our amazing cast of kids that they also were throwing a ball outside. They were kids and having fun and then they would get on set and they would be in a scene and just bring in the emotion and be so centered and it was just beautiful to see.”

If you didn’t watch the original series or are just nostalgic for it, all episodes of the original “Punky Brewster” are streaming now on Peacock.