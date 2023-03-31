“Batman – The Doom That Came to Gotham” is among the new DVD and Blu=ray releases this week. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros)

This week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases range from a quirky mystery to an award-winning tale of war.

“Missing” Grade B: Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson – the writers/directors of the new thriller “Missing” – have cleverly tapped into the current fascination with true crime tales told through podcasts and the continuing obsession with social media. The result is a feature film that is shown through a laptop as it has been put together with images of computer screens, video captured through a variety of sources and lots of typing.

June (Storm Reid) is a grumbling teenager who hates that her mother, Grace (Nia Long), is so overprotective of her. The first sign of freedom for June comes when her mother decides to go on vacation to Columbia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). June’s jubilation turns to terror when Grace and Kevin don’t return home from the vacation.

Merrick and Johnson bring what they learned with “Searching” to find the right rhythms for their film. Just as there is the constant demand for stimulation by those obsessed with the online world, “Missing” is a steady flow of keystrokes and changing images.

It is a familiar vehicle for telling the story but the saving grace is the way enough clues are sprinkled along the way to feed on the same way podcast mania has become so prominent. It is surprising how much tension can be created when all of the action unfolds in the cyber world. Even June’s missteps through her Internet searches build suspense.

“Batman – Doom That Came to Gotham City” Grade C-: The team at Warner Bros. animation has released a string of films that have been far stronger than many of the live-action offerings from the company. They were due for a miss.

This direct-to-DVD release puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the existence of Gotham City. The story unfolds in a weird version of the Batman world where Bruce Wayne has been away from the city for a decade. He returns to battle a mystical foe.

He gets help from and confronts allies and enemies such as Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.

The alternate universe for Batman is never explained and that leaves the story too muddled and confusing to be entertaining. The saving grace is the animation is very strong.

“All’s Quiet on the Western Front” Grade A-: Director Edward Berger’s film tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial thrill of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives.

Stunning cinematography, acting and writing is why this latest adaptation of the Erich Maria Remarque novel is why this film earned four Oscars.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 28

“The Son”: A family struggles to reunite after falling apart. Hugh Jackman stars.

“Code of the Assassins”: An elite young assassin’s first mission gets him involved in an intricate plot laid by powerful people pulling strings from the shadows.

“Plane”: Pilot of a crashed plane must save his passengers from hostile rebels.

“DEEMO Memorial Keys”: Helping a young girl recover her memory could result in the loss of a friend.

“Sadness and Joy in the Life of Giraffes”: Unable to find the answers to the mysteries of life, a young girl heads out with her mildly suicidal teddy bear companion in search of the only person who can help her on her quest.

Available through digital platforms

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: The long awaited sequel from director James Cameron is available with three hours of extra material.

“Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”: Two literary legends work together to finish one more book. It will be released on DVD on April 11.