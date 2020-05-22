‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Homecoming’ should be on your watch list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have been looking at the network, cable and streaming services to find good programming for you to watch. I have found two series that I can highly recommend.

TNT has just launched “Snowpiercer.” Just like the film, the cable series deals with a group of survivors in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world who live on a 1001-car train that continuously circles through the snowy wasteland. Originally planned to be a haven for the rich and famous, the rear end of the train houses the poor who fought their way on board before the endless train ride began.

The series – set in 2021 – looks at topics of class differences, politics, immigration detention, the will to survive and environmental science. The big difference between the film and the TV series is the introduction of a murder mystery.

The production values, acting and writing are all superb.

It airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on TNT.

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, then make sure you check out the second season of “Homecoming.” The first season dealt with the efforts to use drugs to help soldiers suffering with mental trauma.

The second season – available today – reveals a new mystery that starts with a woman waking up adfift on a lake in a rowboat. She has no memory of how she got there or who she is.

Stephan James – who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the first season – reprises his role as Walter Cruz, a man trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative.

This series is compelling and addictive.