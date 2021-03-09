Slight changes made to new season of ‘The Masked Singer’

(KGET) — The FOX reality competition series “The Masked Singer” has been a ratings hit since it launched in 2019. Executive producers have opted to ignore the idea that if something isn’t broken it should not be fixed and have made some changes that will be revealed when the fifth season debuts at 8 p.m. March 10.

Upgrades to the show include the addition of wild card contestants and a new masked celebrity character – Cluedle-Doo – who may be there to help the panelists guess the identity of the hidden singers or send them in a completely wrong direction.

Executive producer James Breen stresses the reason for the change is simple – the last thing the team believes is that viewers will watch no matter what they do.

Executive producer Craig Plestis adds, “I think it’s always about how can we make it fresh? How can we do something a little bit different but still not go off the format? And I think what we did is just a natural evolution of the format.

“And, honestly, it was fun filming it. And I know with the panel, you know, the twists and turns, they had a ball doing it, and I think America will as well.”

The panelists mentioned by Plestis have not changed as Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will return to try to guess the identity of those singing inside elaborate costumes.

Thicke has found each season of guessing to get more difficult than the previous one. He was one of the best at predicting the identities in the first few seasons but struggled with the new batch. He playfully explains that Jeong has gone from struggling to super-guesser.

Jeong jokes that because he isn’t a trained singer, he is the “most authentic” voice among the group.

One thing that has not changed for McCarthy-Wahlberg when it comes to how she has made her guesses.

“I would say that I’m 90% clues except when I get the first impression. But most of the time, I lean on those clues. I think, too, because I’m one of those people that are also watching it that loves clues,” McCarthy-Wahlberg says.

“Like, I love going to escape rooms on the weekends. I love to figure things out. So, I really lean heavily on those because it makes it even more fun for me.”

The broad collection of 10 main performers will remain the same and will include those ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes. Celebrities who have performed on the show through the four seasons include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling and Dionne Warwick.

Rourke remains one of the most unusual contestants that has gone inside a costume to sing. Instead of waiting to be unmasked at the end of the show, Rourke decided it was too hot in the suit and removed it after his performance.

The producers stressed this was not something that was planned and all they could do was have the panelists go with what was happening at the moment.

Season five contestants have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three super bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

There was no problem finding performers as there were so many celebrities who wanted to be part of the show, the producers had to tell many they would have to be on future seasons. One reason for what the producers are calling one of the best batches of participants is that because of the pandemic, many performers were not working. They had time to sneak into the studios to be part of the show.

Along with making changes to freshen the show for the viewers, some of the updates were designed to make it more difficult for the panelists to make their predictions.

Plestis says, “The panel is phenomenal. They just keep getting smarter and smarter each season. So, it makes our job even harder. The good thing that we have with the show, just to restate for everyone, no one knows who is behind the mask.

“There’s only a few people on our production who does. Our director doesn’t know. Most of the crew doesn’t know, definitely not the panel. We don’t tell the host. So, it is a big secret. And, so, when we do these clue packages and give these little nuggets out, we want to make it as inviting and accessible but yet still make it a hard game to play.”

One other change – at least at the start of the fifth season – is that host Nick Cannon will not be on stage for the first half of the season. Niecy Nash will serve as the guest host.

Serving as a host is the only way Nash would have ever been a part of “The Masked Singer.”

“Let me just say this. Being able to come and host this season, I don’t know how well I would have done on the panel because everybody who stood next to me in the costume I thought was somebody I dated,” Nash says. “I’m, like, ‘Did we go out?’”