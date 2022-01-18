‘Single Drunk Female’ features strong family elements

Alcoholism would appear at first glance to be the dominating element in the new Freeform series “Single Drunk Female.” The word “drunk” is in the title of the new cable offering slated to launch at 10 p.m. Jan. 20 on the cable channel.

A young woman’s battle with a serious drinking problem will certainly serve as the foundation for the show. Sofia Black-D’Elia plays Samantha Fink, a 20-something who has a public flame-out at a New York media company. The young woman is given the option to either sober up or go to jail.

The decision she makes serves as the catalyst for what Black-D’Elia and co-star ally Sheedy see as the real heart of the new series. Samantha opts to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Sheedy), to get her life together. The only problem is that she is surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.

This is where the mother-daughter relationship becomes the prominent part of the program. Sheedy sees the connection they have as being very fluid and complicated particularly because her character has her own drinking demons.

“I just like that it’s messy and that Sam is going to come back and live in the house with me, but I don’t want this AA on me,” Sheedy says. “I don’t want it to be that I can’t have wine in the house. I can’t drink my wine. She’s not going to come change my life and my habits. That’s where my head is with that.

“I don’t know if Sam coming home makes me want to drink more. I think there might be a little bit of that you are not supposed to so now you really want to even though you are in your 50s and I still have that mentality.”

It’s easy for Sheedy to understand both the mother and daughter sides of this story. Almost 40 years ago she launched her career playing young women dealing with the trials of life in films such as “Bad Boys,” “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” Her long career has continued into more adult roles with “Psych,” “Little Sister” and “SMILF.”

Playing a mom is easy for Sheedy.

“I am a mother. And, yes, my mother shows up in Carol. There’s no way to get around that. I show up in Carol as a mother that I am, and then a whole bunch of dimensions in the writing gave me different textures for Carol,” Sheedy says. “But, of course, I’m drawing on real, true life.

“I mean, it’s got to come from a real place. And believe me, my mother is nothing but rich material. I also know the kinds of places I’ve had to go being a mother and making a lot of mistakes. So, I can pull on that too. It feels grounded.”

She’s leaving the young woman angst to Black-D’Elia who has quickly put together numerous acting credits. Her work has ranged from the drama series “Your Honor” to the wild comedy “The Mick.” Her breakout role was as the troubled teen Tea Marvelli on MTV’s incarnation of the popular British television show “Skins.” That was followed by a starring turn during the final season of “Gossip Girl.”

“I think Sam is the kind of person that probably has a hard time taking a lot of things seriously. So, I think that in and of itself is a huge side of growth for her,” Black-D’Elia says. “But within the AA world, there’s also a lot of comedy, mostly just because our cast is really funny, I think.”

The mother-daughter relationship will be the heart of the show but there are all of the aspects of dealing with alcoholism that will need to be addressed. No matter how much comedy is found in this world, at its core alcoholism is a very serious situation.

Every script goes through an alcohol consultant and a sobriety consultant to make sure they are as accurate as possible. But, the majority of the reality comes from series creator Simone Finch who has based the series on her own battles with alcohol. She started writing the series in 2012 before she got sober.

Finch says, “Then I got sober. Then I realized it was about a girl getting sober. I call it, kind of, a living script, and it sort of evolved as I got more sober, and that’s really how it started.

“I’ve been sober seven years and eight months, and in those years, things have changed very drastically and very fast. Honestly, sometimes I can’t keep up. I just want to say this: AA saved my life, and it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done.”

After its premiere, new episodes of “Single Drunk Female” will air 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and be available the next day on Hulu.