‘Single Black Female’ new look at friendships gone bad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 30 years since Jennifer Jason Leigh terrorized Bridget Fonda by being the world’s most psychotic roommate in the feature film “Single White Females.” Three decades have passed but the idea is being re-visited in the new Lifetime movie “Single Black Female.” The stalking begins at 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the cable channel.

In this version, Monica (Raven Goodwin) is trying to move on with her life following the death of her father and a difficult breakup. It looks like things are getting better when she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley). The two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life.

That would make for a pretty dull movie if the connection ended there. The truth that comes out is that underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

Goodwin is convinced the timing is right to make a movie inspired by “Single White Female.”

“I feel like ‘Single White Female’ was pretty wild. It was really out of control. I feel it’s just about the same shock value to me,” Goodwin says. “But it’s just going to be during this time and black girls.”

Goodwin was born the same year “Single White Female” hit theaters. She made her acting debut with the comedy film “Lovely & Amazing” in 2001 and went on to appear in the films “The Station Agent” and “Phat Girlz.” Her TV credits include “Just Jordan,” “Huge,” “Being Mary Jane” and ‘SMILF.”

Riley gained notoriety for her work on the musical TV series “Glee” and went on to star in “Nobody’s Fool” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Playing the role of Simone has given Riley the opportunity to take on a very difficult role. In the course of the film, she must start out being likable enough to form a friendship with Monica but then be able to pull off the crazed character who creates all of the chaos in the end.

It was an acting challenge Riley found to be fun.

“There were some moments where I actually disturbed myself, because Raven is like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I had to tap into uncomfortable moments that I would never do and get outside of myself,” Riley says. “When you can get outside of yourself you really, in those moments, feel like an actor.

“We all have those sides. We all have those thoughts and common sense kicks in and morals kind of kick in. But I kind of had to put all of that to the side and even though it was uncomfortable it was also sometimes a great feeling to take years of aggression and feelings that you have and kind of just put it into that moment.”

Riley was able to use a bit of her own life in playing the character. The Los Angeles native grew up without many actors who looked like her starring in movies and TV shows. She was filled with insecurities when she started acting that she might not make it as an actor. Riley called on those old emotions to understand why her character would be so insecure that she would want to take over someone else’s life.

Goodwin faced the opposite acting challenge. She had to slowly go to a place where she was in fear for her life. It was an opportunity Goodwin embraced because she is such a big fan of horror and thriller films, she always dreamed about being in one of those productions.

She laughs and talks about how she always wanted to be the character in the film who is trying to run away from danger but is slowed by an injured leg. The fact she was running from the character played by Riley elevated the enjoyment level of the Lifetime film for Goodwin.

“It was really fun to be opposite of Amber. It was funny because we’ve known each other for over a decade,” Goodwin says. “So there were times where we just wanted to laugh and it was hard to be afraid of her because she’s like a sister.

“But for the most part it was just I just had fun with it. I just made sure I had a good time playing Monica.”

The biggest plus for Riley in starring in the film with Goodwin is that they are plus-size women who not only were given the lead roles in a thriller but they were allowed to do their own stunts. It was hard work for both but it was all worth it because Riley and Goodwin had so much fun making “Single Black Female.”