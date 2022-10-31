Shirley Bovshow is one of the experts with a new series available through the Great American Community app. (Photo courtesy of GAC)

The advice being offered by Shirley Bovshow in the new Great American Community short-form series “Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow” goes beyond how-to tips for taking care of all the plants and flowers in your garden. The program available through the free direct-to-consumer app from Great American Media also offers how-to suggestions to deal with the changing environment.

“Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow” is one of 15 all-new original short-form series on the app that features well-known experts in cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, wellness and devotion. New episodes of all the series premier on regularly scheduled days throughout the year.

Bovshow’s series is available Thursdays and Saturdays. Being part of the programming is perfect for Bovshow.

“What I discovered is that I truly love to teach,” Bovshow says. “It is not just doing the work in real life but being able to articulate it and make it easy for people to understand.”

Her passion for plants didn’t start at a young age. The self-described urbanite grew up in urban areas of Los Angeles. She didn’t even visit parks that much. She was in her 20s when her husband introduced her to the great outdoors and that newfound interest has stayed with her ever since then.

Bovshow – a nationally recognized landscape and edible garden designer who has won numerous design awards – explains that the short-form program for GAC is something she works at every day. She’s actually spent decades helping people with their gardening questions. Along with her own blog and media company that focus on foliage, she was the garden/lifestyle expert on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” for nine seasons. Bovshow also was the co-host of “The Garden Police” on the Discovery Channel.

Each job has put Bovshow in a place to answer questions regarding flowers and plants. She has seen the concerns change over the years with the drought being a very hot topic now.

“People look to me for advice for landscapes and gardens nationwide,” Bovshow says. “The drought has changed a lot of approaches to gardening. It has also changed your esthetics because it forces you to see the beauty in the types of plants you might not have considered if you were not in a drought.”

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, describes the programming via the app as an important evolution of the company’s digital strategy and is a way to give fans a new way to interact with the hosts. Along with “Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow” the new program via the Great America Community app – along with the day new episodes post – include:

“The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos” (Monday and Friday): TV presenter and talk show host, Debbie Matenopoulos shares easy-to-master recipes, fashion and beauty advice, and all the tips and tricks she has learned in her two-decade career as a television host and lifestyle expert.

“Giving & Caring with Larissa Wohl” (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday): The pet adoption advocate and TV host looks at animal adoptions, shelter spotlights and features about everyday people who do extraordinary things.

“Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk” (Tuesdays and Thursdays): Makk shares tricks and tips to achieve the fabulous life on a budget.

“Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas” (Wednesday and Sunday): The series features the beauty expert and daytime TV staple offering beauty and skin care tips, fashion advice, devotionals and ways to feel your most beautiful the inside out.

“Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano” (Wednesday and Friday): The celebrity baker and chef will teach you how to bake, cook delicious recipes and craft for the everyday celebrations in your life.

“A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian” (Mondays and Fridays): The fashion maven, TV presenter and author will inspire women of every shape and size through fashion and sharing stories from his podcast.

“All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis” (Fridays and Sundays): The founder of The Cool Mom Co. reminds mothers to put themselves first, reignite personal passions and keep bringing the cool to motherhood.

“The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson” (Tuesdays and Saturdays): Everything you ever would want to bake is within reach with Hutchinson as she shows you how to bake eye-catching creations.

“Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence” (Mondays and Thursdays): The southern connoisseur, chef, author and podcast host shares all things Southern living in her series from cooking and baking to fashion and beauty.

“The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar” (Tuesdays and Saturdays): The actress and author shares her knowledge as a certified meditation teacher to bring positivity and mindfulness to stress-filled days.

“The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” (Tuesdays and Sundays): The TV star, host and presenter shares his passion for learning more about creating a healthier life. He brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out.

“Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar” (Mondays and Thursdays): McKellar will be sharing Bible Bits, Healthy Bits and Math Bits.

“Farm and Family with Jill Wagner” (Wednesdays and Sundays): The actress and presenter offers a glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville that includes tours of her property, working out, family life and Soulful Sundays.

“Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan” (Wednesdays and Saturdays): Donovan will share his life and the everyday adventures that bring him joy.