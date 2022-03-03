BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeff Astrof has spent the last three decades making television comedies including “Veronica’s Closet,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Ground Floor.” That’s been fun for the executive producer and writer but he’s been looking for a way in recent years to be part of a project that isn’t just about being funny. He has been looking to bend together very different genres.

His new series created with Sharon Horgan, “Shining Vale,” doesn’t just bend the genres of comedy, horror and family drama, it has more twists than a scrunchie factory. The series – scheduled to launch on Starz March 6 – looks at what happens when a dysfunctional family moves from the city to what could be a haunted house in a small town.

It is a race to see who has more hidden stories – the house or the family. The claim to fame for Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel she wrote 17 years ago. Since then her marriage and writing of a second novel have stalled. The move she, her husband (Greg Kinnear) and their teenage kids make to find a new start comes after Pat has an affair.

The big question is whether their new creepy house is really haunted or Pat is on the verge of losing her mind. She is the only one who keeps confronting Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse or a demon trying to possess her.

That is the project with the kind of genre bending Astrof wanted.

“I had heard Sharon Horgan wanted to do ‘The Shining’ as a comedy and I was in,” Astrof says. “I have never done any horror before and for me it was like fresh tracks in fresh snow.

“It became exciting again to write something new.”

The test was bringing together the horror elements with the comedy. It became clear to Astrof that mixing the two was liking finding the right blend of oil and vinegar.

Working with Horgan helped Astrof find the way. She comes to the project having been the executive producer on projects that had a more dramatic and darker side such as “Frayed,” “Motherland” and “Divorce.”

Once the pair had their structure, they had to find the right actors to play the loving but tortured couple. Horgan has nothing but praise for the way Cox and Kinnear have brought their characters to life in both a comedic and horrifying way.

“They are both perfectly suited to each of those roles but I don’t know if anyone would have thought of that casting pairing,” Horgan says. “The reason we can get away with so much with Pat is that Courtney is so likable.

“It all comes down to chemistry and I believe that couple has been together for years. They are our dream casting.”

In the case of Cox, they get someone who has a deep history in comedy with her years on “Friends.” But, she also brings some horror to the mix with her work in the “Scream” franchise.

Kinnear has traditionally been cast as very likable characters from “Little Miss Sunshine” to “The Kennedys.” He also has a little horror in his past having been in “The Stand.”

It is not just the characters played by Cox and Kinnear who have to handle all of the demands of the twisted genres. The role of Rosemary is very different from anything Oscar-winner Sorvino has played over the years.

Sorvino loved the challenge of playing the character.

“There really are two different Rosemarys. There is the historical Rosemary who lived in this now haunted house,” Sorvino says. “The historical Rosemary was a ‘50s housewife in a repressed life where her husband was quite abusive. She dreamed of this other life she could not access at all.

“Then there is this other Rosemary who finds Pat who is larger than life. She gets to be the grand silver screen version of Rosemary that she always dreamed of being.”

Sorvino’s wish is that when people look at the character that along with being a little afraid of her they also feel some sympathy for what she went through during her life.

Getting to play a very different character was not exclusive to Sorvino. Judith Light plays Pat’s mother, the source of her daughter’s wild side. It is one of the most textured characters she has played in years and that was a major contributing factor in her taking on the role.

“It has all of these different layers and not just the character but the entire show because of the issues it is dealing with like women and mental illness, infidelity and how to deal with children,” Light says. “That is set within horror and comedy and drama and the paranormal. I don’t know how you get better than that.”

“Shining Vale” premieres with two episodes March 6 and will be available at midnight on the Starz app plus all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.