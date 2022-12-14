Robert Tate Miller faced the same problem that so many writers have had to address in connection with programming for the holiday season. He had to figure out a way to make his CBS made-for-television movie, “When Christmas Was Young,” different from the other 150 holiday films now airing on network TV, cable and streaming services.

This is not the first time Miller has written a holiday film as his credits include such productions as “Hope at Christmas” and “Christmas Cookies.” That’s why he knew his film – scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 on CBS – had to have a sense of uniqueness about it.

“I wanted to do a project where you remembered it and said, ‘Yeah, I remember that one, “When Christmas Was Young,” it was a little different.” And we feel like we’ve created something that is unique and different,” Miller says.

The story follows Luke Dawson, a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) who is in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client. In his quest to find the perfect tune, Dawson finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter, Melody Douglass (Karen David) who has given up her dreams of making it big. His attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago forces Dawson to make a major decision.

Miller credits Hilton and David with helping give his story an additional edge to set it apart from the herd of holiday films. He also points to having executive producer Sheryl Crow write the title song as another big plus for the film.

“I don’t have the musical gifts that Karen and Tyler have, but music has been so important in my life. And I think we all have these soundtracks from our life, songs that evoke memories, happy, sad, romantic, that just take us right back to another time,” Miller says. “And this movie revolves around a song which drives the story.

“We were fortunate enough to have Sheryl Crow write this song – a gorgeous song – and it is the centerpiece, the core of this movie. The song brings our couple together and drives the story.”

Miller had good reason to have faith in his lead actors. Both Hilton and David come to the new holiday movie with careers that include both acting and music.

David is a Canadian actress, singer, and songwriter whose credits include “Galavant,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Waterloo Road” and “The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior.” She currently has a recurring role on the CW Network series “Legacies” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” She also comes to the film with a musical background having released her first single, “It’s Me (You’re Talking To)”, in 2003. David has also produced music for film soundtracks.

The credit (or the blame) for David becoming interested in music goes to her family. They started taking her to concerts when she was four years old where she saw acts from Neil Sedaka to The Temptations.

“My sister one day sat me down when I was six years old and introduced me to Olivia Newton John, God rest her soul, and she’s the reason why I went into wanting to sing and to act,” David says. “I didn’t necessarily know about musicals, I just knew that I loved to just kind of write and make up tunes in my head and wanted to act in film or TV like her.

“I was bitten so hard since I was a little girl. So it was always wanting to do both of them.”

Hilton has appeared in such films as “Walk the Line” and “Christmas on the Bayou,” but he also has been a singer-songwriter for more than two decades.

Landing roles where he can both act and be involved with music is exciting for Hilton. “When Christmas Was Young” was a little different because instead of having to act and sing, this time his character is dealing with the business side of the music world.

“I’ve been doing music professionally since I was 15 or whatever and been around all kinds of record people in all different phases of the industry,” Hilton says. “So it was kind of fun to embody a lot of the people I think I’ve worked with or whatever and also to see the compassion on that side of it too, the kind of pressure they’re under and what the stakes are for them and stuff.”

And, stakes are high when it comes to holiday movies because the field is so crowded. That’s why Miller feels confident that between his actors being able to handle the singing and performances and an original song by Crow, his “When Christmas Was Young” will stand out.