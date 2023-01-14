The top new film release on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 10 offers a look at a wide-spread problem through one specific storyline.

“She Said” Grade A-: Director Maria Schrader was dealing with a story of global importance – especially in the entertainment world – with this look at the efforts to expose an endless string of sexual misconduct by one of the biggest names in show business. While the film deals with a far-reaching story, at the heart is how the need for those who have been sexually assaulted to get just is a very personal story.

The film was inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that shattered a corrupt system by empowering women to speak out. The film follows the true story of how reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) spent countless hours trying to put together the proof needed to stop the powerful movie producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused repeatedly of sexual abuse. Not since “All the President’s Men” has a movie so powerfully examined the power of the press,

The New York Times reporters not only had to track down facts and figures, but they had to overcome all of the roadblocks the women who had been assaulted had to face. Schrader shows with great power how those efforts helped change the world.

It all works because Mulligan and Kazan bring such credible performances to the film. Mulligan is always good and Kazan’s performance keeps pace with her.

They are able to play their roles as maintaining the kind of journalistic integrity necessary to deal with such a volatile story while also keeping the tale very personal and real. That leaves the production with one of the strongest political and personal messages delivered through cinema in the past year.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 10

“The Return of Tanya Tucker”: Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tucker’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.

“Piggy”: Sara (Laura Galán) carries an extra load of teenage agony due to the perpetual bullying from her peers. In a strange twist of fate, Sara witnesses her tormentors being kidnapped.

“The Third Guest”: A ghost-hunting assignment turns into a paranormal nightmare.

“Poker Face”: A high stakes poker game comes with a twist. Russell Crowe stars.

“The Estate”: A woman who is difficult to like becomes the object of attention of those who want part of her wealth. Toni Collette stars.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 7”: Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. It will be up to the survivors to decide what “The Beginning” will look like.

Available through digital platforms

“Last Resort”: A former Special Forces soldier becomes a one-man-army when his wife and daughter are taken hostage during a bank robbery.