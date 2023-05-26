Zachary Levi is the biggest weakness in the new “Shazam” movie. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

A superhero film that isn’t so super and a boxing movie with no real strong punch are among the new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Grade D+: Shazam (Zachary Levi) is the adult hero who teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) becomes when he shouts Shazam. This time he is surrounded by his family members who also have superpowers.

They are all needed when the daughters of Atlas – played by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren (who have to be having financial problems to agree to roles so below their acting skills) – show up to cause chaos.

This leads to a battle to save the planet – or at least a hunk of Philadelphia. Henry Gayden (“Shazam!”) and Chris Morgan (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”) wrote a mediocre script that seems to be more inspired by “Harry Potter” and “House of Dragon” than the original comic books.

Director David F. Sandberg comes across as being so bored with the production that he resorts to hiding Easter Eggs for his past work such as a doll from “Annabelle: Creation.” He also showed no hesitation in a blatant product placement.

The result is that the biggest kryptonite for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is Levi. Maybe if everyone shouts LEVI! He will turn back into the better actor he used to be.

“Creed III” Grade C+: Michael B. Jordan’s directing debut with “Creed III” is like watching a top-rated boxing champion taking on a weaker opponent just to assure a win. This film was a weak directing challenge because the well-established formula of the “Creed/Rocky” films meant all he had to do was fill in the right elements.

His efforts in doing that are well above being merely competent. It is just that even the most seasoned director would have never been able to create a pure knockout with the flawed script by Keenan Coogler (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard”).

A central element to the story is so ill-conceived that no matter which cinematic punches Jordan threw, Creed comes out looking more like the villain of the production. There isn’t even an argument that could be made for putting him in anti-hero status. It is like Rocky Balboa suddenly becoming Ivan Drago.

Just like an aging boxer, “Creed III” has lost some of its punch with the passing years. The heart of this championship series is still there but it is just a step slower. If this kind of poor writing continues, it is time to count the franchise out.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 23

“Go On – Complete TV Series”: After taking some time to deal with the death of his wife, sportscaster Ryan King (Matthew Perry) is ready to get back to work.

“The Swan Princess: A Fairy Tale is Born”: Travel back to the beginning of a 20-year Swan Princess journey to see how it all began.

“Bullets for the Bad”: Bounty hunter rides into a town in the middle of a power struggle between a gang of desperados and the local cattle baron.

“SEAL Team: Season Six”: An elite unit of Navy SEALs must rebound from an ambush that leaves the team forever altered and its future unknown.

“Fist of the Condor”: A secret manual containing fighting secrets could fall into the wrong hands.

“Water Under a Red Bridge”: Unemployed salesman meets an unusual woman with a unique problem.

“Bonanza: The Official Complete Series”: Boxed set includes 431- full-length episodes of the television western.

Available through digital platforms

“John Wick: Chapter 4”: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 13.

“Day Zero”: Former elite soldier is released from jail only to discover that the outside world has been taken over by a dangerous virus. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on July 11.