Forrest Galante takes a look at more creatures of the deep during “Shark Week.” (Photo courtesy of Discovery)

Every year there are countless more people attacked by dogs than sharks but there are no weeks of television programming given to an examination of canines. Discovery Channel will devote another full week looking at the sea creatures with its 35th annual “Shark Week.” It starts at 8 p.m. July 23 with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa as the host.

Programs during the week go deep to look at apex predators. Adventurer and conservationist Forrest Galante – who hosts “Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds” at 10 p.m. July 24 – hopes the fascination the public has with sharks is not all based on reports of attacks and bites.

“I hope the interest is more the human element of desperately wanting to understand what we sort of fear,” Galante says. “I think a big part of ‘Shark Week’ is breaking down that fear and breaking down that stigma associated with sharks.

“Hopefully it will allow people to respect them rather than fear them.”

His contribution to that effort took Galante to the tip of South Africa, a hotspot for unusual sharks that exhibit bizarre behaviors and unusual, otherworldly appearances. Through the massive world of kelp forests and ocean depths, Galante offers a never-before-seen by humans look at the creatures.

Galante’s work in wildlife biology focuses on animals on the brink of extinction. He has shared his findings through the TV series “Extinct or Alive” and “Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante.” He is a constant contributor to “Shark Week” shows.

For this year’s “Shark Week,” Galante decided to turn the spotlight away from the bigger Great Whites and Hammerheads to give the smaller sharks some attention.

“Some of these little guys happen to be incredibly unique and diverse morphologically, behaviorally, everything,” Galante says. “That’s really what ‘Alien Sharks’ is. It is a showcase of some of these under-represented animals and gives them a time to shine to show off their unique abilities.”

His special takes viewers to South Africa but Galante stresses that while that area is a hotbed of these unique creatures that “alien’ sharks can be found around the globe.

The area is home to more species of different sharks than anywhere else but also comes with one major obstacle. Galante and his crew had to deal with the murkiness that comes with enormous forests of kelp.

“It’s certainly part of the natural wonder because it is absolutely strikingly beautiful and very unusual,” Galante says. “I think of all the aquatic environments, the kelp forest is the most breathtakingly beautiful when you hit it right.

“But it is hard to make it look pretty because usually it is murky as [expletive deleted]. It is also very surgy as you can see in some of the shots where I am sort of getting hammered back and forth with the camera. But, it is like taking a giant redwood forest underwater.”

“Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds” is just one part of the 20 new hours of programming that will be part of the week-long event. One of the highlights is “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” that will provide a first time, close-up look at a great white shark feast captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy. There is also “Cocaine Sharks” that reveals what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

Other programming during the week includes:

“Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy” 10 p.m. July 23: Shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed travel to solve the mystery of what’s behind three recent deadly shark attacks off the beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea.

“Shark Week: Off the Hook” 11 p.m. July 23: Dive into the biggest thrills and most terrifying moments from 35 years of “Shark Week.”

“Monster of Bermuda Triangle” 9 p.m. July 24: A healthy, 10-foot pregnant Porbeagle shark vanishes in the Bermuda Triangle. The evidence suggests an unknown, monstrous predator could be to blame.

“Air Jaws: Final Frontier” 8 p.m. July 26: Shark filmmakers hunt for “Air Jaws” in New Zealand’s hidden launch pad.

“Jaws in the Shallows” 8 p.m. July 27: Dr. Riley Elliott sets out alongside his wife Amber Jones to find answers to protect his loved ones from the apex predators before it’s too late.

“Monster Mako: Fresh Blood” 9 p.m. July 27: Twelve-foot-long monster mako sharks compete head-to-head with great whites for prey off the coast of California.

“Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites” 10 p.m. July 27: Tiger sharks are washing up dead on the beaches of Western Australia with no sign of attack. Forrest Galante has a theory that deadly sea snakes are turning these apex predators to prey. In the battle of shark against snake, are snakes winning?

“Deadly Sharks of Paradise” 9 p.m. July 28: Scientists in South America are studying the shark species thought to be responsible for a spike in deadly attacks since 1990.

“Mega Sharks of Dangerous Reef” 9 p.m. July 29: The remote islands off the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia are believed to harbor some of the biggest white sharks on the planet.