‘Severance’ creates dividing line between work, home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new AppleTV+ series, “Severance,” expands on the idea of how wonderful it would be to leave the concerns of the job at the office. There is no pressure at home because the worker can’t remember anything about the office.

The employees at Lumon Industries have gone through a surgical procedure that divides their memories between work and personal lives. This process is questioned by Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee who wants to find out what kind of job he is doing. The only question is whether or not finding out the truth is a good or bad thing.

Dan Erickson only had to look at his own life to come up with this offbeat look at life in the workplace. He has always found it difficult to separate the two major parts of his life, particularly in recent years as he has worked primarily from home because of the pandemic.

“You’re doing your job 10 feet from where you sleep. So for me, it’s been a challenge to sort of teach myself to be like, ‘OK, it’s 5 p.m., I’m done. I’m going to sit on the couch and watch something and not think about this anymore’,” Erickson says. “And it’s a challenge, especially when it’s something you love.”

The character played by Scott has had to face the more traditional work design of leaving home to go to the office. An elevator ride is what causes Scout to live in the two distinctly different worlds.

Scott liked working in a traditional manner. Not only did he recall each day of filming the production for the streaming service but he was also able to see where his character was headed because he was given the scripts for every episode in the first season.

Scott liked the glimpse into his character’s future because in other TV series – such as his work on “Parks and Recreation” – he had no idea where his character was headed. The advance of knowledge for “Severance” helped because he was having to play a character who has very distinct work and home sides.

He had to make them feel different but not be that different.

“I think for an actor, often your first instinct in a situation like that is to be like I want one of them to have like a mustache and a limp or something like that. But this, it was very important that this be one guy and it’s just different parts of one guy or almost different halves,” Scott says. “And so the differences are subtle. I mean, one of them has 40-odd years worth of life experience and the sorrow and grief and joy and all of the stuff that goes along with that.

“And the other one is, for all intents and purposes, two or two and a half years old but physiologically is bringing in a lot of that stuff and a lot of the feelings from the outside world just doesn’t know how to locate it or name it. And so it was a matter of figuring out what those differences are from one to the other, the addition/subtraction of that and how it may manifest physically or in the voice or you know, and how that changes over the course of the story.”

Britt Lower, who plays Helly, sees the series as a tale of the very human desire to want to compartmentalize parts of our lives whether that’s work, grief or the pieces of yourself that you’re at odds with. What struck her about the role of Helly is that she really becomes her own worst enemy in this series.

At this point, a second season of “Severance” has not been ordered. Ben Stiller, who is the director and executive producer of “Severance,” wants to keep the production going because there are more stories to tell.

Stiller wants to do more because he loves the structure of “Severance” so much. It is a production that is miles away from his most recent big foray into directing a dramatic TV series with “Dannemora.”

“I was really excited to do something that for me felt a little bit different,” Stiller says. “I didn’t really know exactly what the tone was going to be going into it. I had an idea. I think we all had an idea, but that’s what I really loved about the writing.

“It felt very unique. And so it was exciting to go into something that was different.”

Along with Scott, the cast of “Severance” includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken. It premieres on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Feb. 18 followed by new weekly installments every Friday.