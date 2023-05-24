Grant Guston will be hanging up his super suit with the end of “The Flash.” (Photo courtesy of the CW Network)

There are no promises that there will even be a 2023-2024 network television season because of the current strike by the writers. That has not stopped executives from announcing which of their series will not be back when the next season starts.

The end has come for some long-time favorites and for those who only lasted one season. The following is a recap of shows that have ended their network runs.

ABC

The long-running comedy, “The Goldbergs” has come to an end as has the drama “A Million Little Things.” Both knew their fate in time to produce a series finale.

Other series that have been canceled are “Alaska Daily,” “The Company You Keep” and “Big Sky.” This leaves the network with some big time slots to fill.

There is no word yet on “The Bachelorette” or “Home Economics.” It is a little surprising that the fate of the heavily promoted “The Rookie: Feds” is still pending.

CBS

The network has the fewest cancellations because of the success it has found with strong franchises such as “FBI” and “NCIS.” It has also found great success with reality shows such as “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

This was the finale for “NCIS: Los Angeles” after 14 seasons but the network will continue to air the original “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawaii.” Fans of LL Cool J will get to see his character from “NCIS: Los Angeles” live on as he will be a recurring guest star on “NCIS: Hawaii.”

The other series that won’t be returning include “The Real Love Boat,” “True Lies” and “East New York.” The end might not have come so quickly for “True Lies” if the family-friendly spy series had not been given the 10 p.m. time slot.

As for “S.W.A.T.,” it was announced the police drama had been canceled but that decision was reversed days later. There still is no clear picture of when – or how – it will be back for another season.

The CW Network

No network has gone through more of an identity change than the CW. This was once the home for a bevy of comic book-inspired series such as “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “Naomi,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Gotham Knights” and “Superman & Lois.” The end of the majority of those programs ends the network’s heroic identity.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, says.

The end for “The Flash” came as the tale of the fastest man on the planet ran out of speed after nine seasons. Other CW shows coming to an end after several seasons include “DC’s Stargirl,” “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew.”

Season four of “Nancy Drew” – launching at 8 p.m. May 31 – begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen.

Canceled shows for the CW include “Tom Swift,” “Would I Lie to You?,” “Kung Fu,” “Walker: Independence” and “The Winchesters.” There is a movement to find a new home for “The Winchesters” but for now it looks as dead as many of the creatures on the show.

There is no word yet on “Superman & Lois,” “All American: Homecoming” or “Gotham Knights.”

FOX

Cancelation doesn’t always mean the end. In the case of “911,” the series was axed by FOX but was immediately picked up by ABC. It seems an odd addition as ABC already has a series dealing with firefighters with “Station 19.”

Other FOX series that did not get a reprieve include “The Resident,” “Fantasy Island,” Monarch” and “Call Me Kat.” The end of “Call Me Kat” means that star Mayim Bialik won’t have to juggle her work on the comedy with her co-hosting duties on “Jeopardy.”

“Across every genre of FOX’s 2023-24 lineup, we continue to attract the brightest, most prolific creators in the industry,” Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment, says. “As a result, our content portfolio continues to deliver balance and variety in its storytelling through the strength and stability of our returning favorites and tremendous creativity of our new series.”

There are a few FOX shows that remain in limbo including “Welcome to Flatch,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “HouseBroken.”

NBC

The news on the fate of its shows has been slow to be revealed. A big reason for that is the success the network has had with the “Chicago” and “Law & Order” blocks that take up two complete nights.

It was announced early this would be the last seasons for both “The Blacklist” and “New Amsterdam.” There is still no word on the comedies “Young Rock,” “Grand Crew” and “American Auto.”