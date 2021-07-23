‘Settlers’ makes out-of-this-world writing mistakes

(KGET) — One new release proves writing is the most important element in filmmaking.

“Settlers” Grade 2 stars: This film – available through digital platforms – that looks at life in the frontier of space is painfully frustrating. It starts with a great concept but the writing by Wyatt Rockefeller (who is also the director) makes too many glaring errors for the project to ever gain strength.

The idea is solid. The film takes place on a remote homestead that is in the Martian frontier. A refugee family from Earth struggles with the harsh world while clinging to the hope of a better life. This is disrupted when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off.

Remmy (Brooklynn Prince), a spunky 9 year old, is faced with the harsh realities of their lives from which her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried to protect her.

That concept works because the film draws parallels to what life would have been like in the Old West. Brave settlers were on their own facing the natural dangers of their environment and the unnatural dangers from humans.

But, Rockefeller kills this concept with sloppy writing. The viewer is thrown into this situation with no explanation. These settlers aren’t bouncing around the Martian landscape (that should have one-third Earth’s gravity) in spacesuits but are living the kind of life one would find on Earth. That includes an atmosphere that is so good, there are winds to help dry the laundry left on the line.

Rockefeller finally drops a hint at how Mars could be so habitable but it comes so late that the damage is done. It is impossible to buy into the concept when the situation is so impossible.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 20

“Dream Horse”: Members of a small community unite to train a horse.

“Spiral”: This is the ninth offering in the “Saw” franchise. Chris Rock stars.

“Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3”: The crew of the USS Enterprise must find a way to protect a valuable asset.

“Shameless: Complete Eleventh Season”: This is the final season of the critically heralded series starring William H. Macy.

“Victim of Love”: Horror-thriller follows one man’s attempt to find his missing girlfriend and survive a nightmarish underground world.

“Flight to Mars”: The 1951 film is being re-released to mark its 70th anniversary.

“Initiation”: A death during pledge week sends a college campus into turmoil.

“Gangs of London: Season 1”: AMC series that deals with the battle for power by London crime bosses.

“Women Composers”: The lives of Mel Bonis, Lili Boulanger and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel are examined.

“The Spanish Princess: Part 2”: The epic story of Queen Catherine and King Henry VIII continues in this conclusion to the miniseries.

“The Walking Dead: Season 10”: Survivors are preparing for a potential war with other communities.

“The Blackout Experiment”: Six strangers wake up in a dank room to learn they are now subjects in a psychological experiment of a sinister nature.

“Hydra”: Retired assassin is recruited for one more job.

“Rock Paper Scissors”: Two best friends try to go from losers to the cool kids table.

“The New Bauhaus”: Moholy-Nagy pioneers an interdisciplinary mixed-media approach to art and design that was vastly ahead of its time.

“Take Me Out to the Ballgame”: The 1949 Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly film is being re-released.

Available on digital platforms

“Here After”: Christina Ricci stars in this tale of an actor who dies and must find his soulmate before he can cross over to the other side.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”: The bodyguard’s nerves are tested by a battling couple. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 17.

“Trouble Will Find Us”: A couple must define the balance between compromise and their personal needs.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”: Paranormal investigators are called in to help with the court case where the defense is to be demonic possession. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting Aug. 24.

“Here Today”: Veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) and New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) form an unlikely friendship that kicks the generation gap aside. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting Aug. 3.

“Danny Legend God”: British journalist goes to Bulgaria to make a film on local businessman Danny, who has bought most of the town.