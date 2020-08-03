Serinda Swan takes deep dive into CW’s ‘Coroner’

(KGET) — Serinda Swan found herself in the same situation when she signed on to star in the new CW Network series “Coroner” as she did when she was cast as Medusa in the short-lived comic book-inspired “Inhumans.” There was a large amount of source material she could use to help her form her character.

“I usually do as much research as I can,” Swan says. “When I played Medusa, I read as many comic books as I could. I started wondering if I am a comic book nerd now.

“I read the books to make sure I had the feeling of it. I wanted to make sure I had a good foundation and then I could play from there. But, you really want to make sure she is yours.”

All of the research went into Swan playing the recently widowed Dr. Jenny Cooper who becomes the newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. She deals with those cases while trying to get her own life in order after her husband left her in financial ruin.

The drama series was developed by executive producer Morwyn Brebner based on the Jenny Cooper series of novels by M. R. Hall. The reason Brebner decided to bring the character from the printed pages to the small screen was that she saw Cooper as a very real person who continues to move forward despite all the traumas in her life.

“She is so fearless,” Brebner says. “She has this anxiety that impinges on her daily life but it doesn’t stop her. She is so weird in this amazingly wonderful way. The way Serinda plays her is so inspiring because we can give her any hard, crazy things to do and she makes it feel real.”

Swan’s approach to playing the character is that she’s a human who happens to be a coroner rather than a coroner who happens to be a human. Than gives her more opportunities to play the humanity of Copper rather than rely so heavily on the procedural aspects of the stories.

As to playing the two halves of the character, Swan says, “it is a lot like who I am as a person. I can be having an amazing day and have to do an interview of having a terrible day and do an interview.

“What is going to be in the interviews will be similar but the effort I have to put in will differ.”

Swan puts a massive amount of work into playing a character as fully as possible. In the case of “Coroner,” that included watching a real autopsy. This gave her both an understanding of the biology of the examination but also the humanity of it as shown through the respect the medical team gave to the deceased.

Speaking of respect, it has been a big plus that Hall has been a big supporter of the series despite some changes that had to be made. One such switch had Cooper going from a lawyer to an emergency room doctor before becoming a coroner. That was necessary because in Toronto a coroner has to have a medical background.

Swan was nervous about meeting the person behind the books.

“Even though Jenny is not a real person, she already existed. It’s like when I played Anne Bancroft (in “Feud: Bette and Joan”) I was so worried about the family,” Swan says. “I want to make sure I am representing as many aspects as I can.

“Jenny Cooper was in seven books and so well fleshed out for him. He then put out a tweet that was praising the show and how much he loved the character. I cried.”

The series, scheduled to launch on the CW Network at 9 p.m. Aug. 5, also features Roger Cross as Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy, Lovell Adams-Gray. Kiley May, Tamara Podemski and Ehren Kassam.

“Coroner” is produced in Canada and that means a return home for Swan who was born in West Vancouver. Her decision to return to Canada for her latest job surprised Swan’s management team as she had been making so many films and TV shows in the United States.

Along with starring in the ABC series “Inhumans,” Swan appeared in the TV shows “Ballers,” “Smallville,” “Graceland” and “Breakout Kings.” Her film credits include “TRON: Legacy” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: Lightning Thief.”