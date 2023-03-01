Nick Kroll is not only an executive producer of “History of the World, Part 1” but appears in many of the sketches. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Nick Kroll was only 3 years old when Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part 1” was released. The fact it took 42 years for Hulu to make a sequel, “History of the World, Part 2,” gave Kroll plenty of time to become familiar with the sketch-comedy production and the comic genius behind it.

“I think what was so exciting about doing the show and continuing Mel’s legacy was that Mel’s ultimate goal was always to poke fun at those in power and how greedy and stupid they were,” Kroll says. “And so doing a show about history now at a time when we are reexamining it, it became, for me, a very easy through line to just continue Mel’s legacy of poking fun at those in power.

“And that really became our guiding light to continue making the show.”

Each episode of “History of the World, Part 2” on the streaming service features a variety of sketches that poke fun at different periods of human history. The first episode includes sketches such as: General Grant heads out in search of a drink; after the Russian Tsar is executed, Schmuck Mudman and his family head to Moscow; Shakespeare’s writers room; invention of fire; and the real Kama Sutra.

The first two episodes will be available starting March 6 with two new episodes being made available daily through March 9.

There is a massive list of actors who appear in the sketches. They include Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden , Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

Brooks is not only a writer and executive producer but appears in the series along with Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz and Kroll. The Brooks connection was a major reason so many performers wanted to be part of the series.

“So as soon as the show was announced, people reached out saying, like, ‘I would love to be a part of this. Mel Brooks is a huge influence on me.’ Johnny Knoxville, who I’ve known socially for a long time, I got a text from him five minutes after the announcement was made. ‘Anything I can do. Mel Brooks is my hero’,” Kroll says.

The idea was to give the actors fun roles to play. Because there was a sketch dealing with the numerous times people tried to kill Rasputin, Kroll knew Knoxville would be the perfect for the role. As Kroll jokes, Knoxville has been trying to kill himself for years on “Jackass.”

Sarah Silverman reached out because Brooks has always been her hero.

Kroll adds, “You know, we shot it in the middle of COVID, so there’s definitely people who would fall out, then people would jump back in. It just was a constant ever‑shifting puzzle that we had the luxury of having so many amazing relationships and so many people who love Mel and would do anything to be part of a project he’s involved with.”

One thing Kroll took from the Brooks comedy bag of tricks was in the casting. Brooks often used the same actors – Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn, Dom DeLuise, Gene Wilder – in his movies.

Using the same performers creates a sense of community Kroll considers to be very important to making good comedy.

“If you look at this show, it’s filled with people that I’ve worked with throughout my career,” Kroll says. “If you look at the Shirley Chisholm sketches that Wanda is at the center of, the one part that we could not recast in this show is from early on. You know, we have the Shirley Chisholm bit.

“She had an incredibly specific relationship with George Wallace, the racist governor of Alabama. The only person that could play George Wallace is American treasure comedian George Wallace.”

Kroll did reject one piece of advice Brooks gave him years ago. He was fresh out of college when he met Brooks for the first time at a Jewish humor awards event. He told Brooks that he had an idea for a remake of “The Producers.” This was before Kroll knew that a play was to be made of the film.

As Brooks was walking out of the room, he told Kroll to “do your own thing. Do your own work.” Instead, Kroll has embraced being one of the forces behind getting a sequel to “History of the World, Part 1” made.