Television is loaded with reality programs that focus on large groups of women whether they be family or friends. Those shows tend to spotlight the drama that comes when big personalities clash. The 10 sisters who are starring in the new Hulu series “Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs” want the look into their lives to be a way of debunking the stereotypes that come with being a Muslim American Afghan family.

The new unscripted series shows how the sisters have their faith and bonds put to the ultimate test while trying to navigate cultural expectations, their careers and love in Los Angeles. In the end, their main rule is “family over everything.”

That rule gets challenged as cameras capture their lives. Shakur – who is sister number five – had the most knowledge before the show launched having spent 40 years in the entertainment industry. She has been an actor, model, rapper, dancer, producer, director and writer.

Shakur’s main piece of advice to her sisters was that they need to have a thick skin if they have any chance of surviving the highs and lows of being part of the entertainment industry.

“You have to be able to disassociate yourself with the real world and what happens out there and you being in the entertainment field,” Shakur says. “You have to try to eliminate the static and stay focused. You have to cancel out the noise and take everything with a grain of salt.”

The main way the sisters will do that is by being as real and authentic as possible. They have grown up in a world that has always judged them by their faith and now they are trying to show that while faith is important to them, they also are just as committed to family, careers and having fun.

Shakur wants the series to bust myths.

“We want to show that this culture and religion is not a monolith,” Shakur says. “Being a religious person or following religion to a T is not mutually exclusive to being a good person.

“I think we will show that it is hard to navigate in both realms. You have a foot in each world. You want to maintain culture and faith. You want to be respectful toward your family. You also want to live your own life. It is a matter of finding balance.”

Rabya – sister number four – has a master’s degree in business administration. She has spent her life committed to enhancing human well-being, particularly for those living in poverty and vulnerable situations. As the fourth born, Rabya falls between the elder sisters who are more traditional and those younger than her who live a more spontaneous lifestyle.

The idea of exposing her life through a television series was a very new concept for Rabya. She embraced the idea as soon as it was clear that the series was not going to be designed as a reflection of all Muslim American Afghan families.

“It was new to me because I already had my own career, but I welcomed it with open arms,” Rabya says. “We are rare. We are a set of 10 sisters who bring a level of uniqueness by bringing a variety of opinions.

“This was an opportunity to showcase our story and not be representative of all Muslims, all Afghan Americans. This is truly our journey and that’s what we wanted to put out there.”

While the story of “Sisters & Sisterhood” is specific to the Sozahdahs, Rabya agrees there is also a universal aspect to it. The series will show the power that comes with being the children who come from refugee parents who become strong, progressive women.

The other sisters featured in “Secrets & Sisterhood” include Khadija who as the third eldest has always been ready to dish out some tough love, sound advice and playful teasing. She is a financial planning wizard who has helped thousands secure their futures by optimizing their retirement plans.

Jamila, a board-certified Physician Associate and entrepreneur in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, is always available to lend her medical expertise to loved ones. As the seventh born, she is a savvy businesswoman who dedicates her time to philanthropy by serving on the board of a non-profit organization that supports refugee women and children.

Eighth born Siddiqa has multiple degrees and numerous certifications that have paved the way for her to being an ER and OR registered nurse, successful businesswoman and humanitarian. Siddiqa’s latest pursuit involves co-founding Society in Scrubs (SIIS), a fashionable and functional scrub-line that will also provide medical professionals with comfortable attire for disaster aid missions.

Nooreya, sister number nine, is the Director of Operations in a private equity firm focusing on early-stage companies across several sectors, real estate development and professional soccer franchises. She wants to start a fund to support fellow female minorities and provide opportunities for those who may not have access to traditional investment channels.

The baby sister of the bunch is Hamida who has a master’s degree in psychology and a license in Behavioral Therapy. She’s an expert at working with kids on the Autism spectrum and those with specific needs.