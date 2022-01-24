‘Secrets of Playboy’ pulls back curtain on Hugh Hefner’s world

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — Playboy was presented as a publication that – while featuring nude photos – was a celebration of women and a catalyst for the Sexual Revolution. The flashy playboy life was the public image. What was happening beyond the glossy pages of the magazine was a very different world as revealed in the new 10-hour A&E documentary, “Secrets of Playboy.” The series debuts at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 on the cable channel.

Director Alexandra Dean shows the Playboy empire was a place where women were manipulated in a toxic environment, forced to remain silent and faced a world of sexual predators. The production looks to unravel the glamourous mythology created over several decades.

The series features archival footage and interviews that include Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia plus past girlfriends of Hugh Hefner’s including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore.

Theodore – who was the Playmate of the Month in July 1977 – explains that while there were good times for her as part of the Playboy family, it was also a time that has filled her with great regrets. She never felt completely comfortable talking about that period of her life but eventually faced the reality that she had to speak up about that world.

“I not only saw things, I was a part of things that I wish had never happened. We had a lot of fun, but on the other side of the coin, we paid a great price for it,” Theodore says. “I think that there are a lot of women out there that this might help, that maybe all these years they felt bad and that’s my main goal is to set the record straight.

“Not [to] tell you the fluff story because that’s been told for decades and is still being told. There are some dark things and dark moments that needed to be brought to the light.”

Theodore has seen her connection to Playboy become a hindrance in her life in many ways. She considers herself lucky to have survived that time and found a way to “live a normal life.”

She’s not given into the regret because Theodore doesn’t believe feeling bad about what you have done in the past is beneficial. All she wants to do is use her experiences to help others.

Theodore’s story is echoed by others who are featured in the documentary. Before becoming part of the company’s promotions department, Garcia was a Playmate in 1973. During her time with the company, she went through a terrible experience that pushed her to create more secure situations for the young woman pulled into that world.

She laments that while she was able to establish more safeguards, Garcia says she “couldn’t really protect them from Hugh Hefner.”

Dean didn’t go into this project with the idea it would be a way to reveal the dark underbelly of the Playboy world. The only agenda she had was to examine the world of Playboy after the death of Hugh Hefner in 2017.

“I wondered what really had happened to Playboy. What really was its legacy after all this time? And this is what I found, which really surprised me,” Dean says. “It was really a case of starting to call the women of Playboy. Starting with Playmates and people that I knew were iconic women of Playboy and listening to them tell their first-person stories and discovering it that way.

“It was a really interesting experience. For me as someone who has a background as an investigative reporter, it really was that kind of research. Shoe leather reporting, picking up the phone at the beginning of the pandemic and just calling and calling and calling, and listening to stories and starting to build from there.”

Her interviews also included: Bunny Mother PJ Masten; former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, Tylyn John and Cristy Thom; and members of Hefner’s staff and inner circle including executive assistant Lisa Loving Barrett, butler Mitch Rosen, and personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum.

Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor is also featured in the series. She wrote the Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion that details her experiences that she describes as being part of a cult. It was a world that she was introduced to at the age of 6 through her father, Dr. Mark Saginor, who was Hugh Hefner’s personal physician.

She shares details of that time with Dean that she had not even told her family.

“My perspective is unique because I was very conditioned by these men. It’s sort of like being brainwashed within the mafia,” Saginor says. “It’s just weird because from a very young age, I was conditioned to understand this façade and to understand the true, the real world behind the façade, and that the girls were aware of the rules.

“It just created a lot of conflict for me as an adult as to what exactly is the truth, and I think that doing this doc has been very therapeutic.”