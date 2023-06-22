BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reggie Rock Bythewood – creator of the Apple TV+ series “Swagger” – is feeling no pressure heading into the second season scheduled to launch June 23 on the streaming service. He just sees it as an opportunity.

“It felt more like another opportunity to introduce the world – our characters – in a different space. They’re not 14 and 15 years old anymore. They’re 18 years old. They’re on the cusp of manhood and womanhood,” Bythewood says. “And so, it was like we really wanted the game, the basketball game, to feel like grown-man basketball, grown-woman basketball. We really wanted to deal with grownup issues.”

“Swagger” – inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences – looks at the world of youth basketball through the players, their families and coaches. All are walking the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

The cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Caleel Harris, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera and Christina Jackson. Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown join the show for the second season.

The time jump between seasons was necessary as the cast of “Swagger” got older. Bythewood knew it would be more realistic to reflect the passing years rather than trying to keep the squad at a younger age.

Bythewood was experiencing a similar situation in his own life. His son will be playing baseball this year at UCLA. Going through the senior year of high school with his son gave him an idea of what his characters in the series would be facing.

“It was really like this urgency of figuring out how your life is going to be shaped – something that we really, really wanted to deal with,” Bythewood says. “And it was also one of the great ways we were able to bring in Orlando Jones’ character.

“And so, I really wanted to see our young cast just navigate their way through manhood, adulthood, and figure it out.”

The character Jones will play will bring new tension to the story. Bythewood promises viewers will not like his character from the very start.

Jones was attracted to the role because of how it shows the differences between what young people are facing today compared to a generation ago. He understands this because Jones grew up in a sports world because of his father.

“To attack those things in this type of show while you’re playing sports, working hard, it really kind of recreates the environment that so many young athletes are in,” Jones says. “So by creating that pressure cooker, we really felt like we could authentically tell a story that made you feel like you were in the middle of it.

“The lessons that sports teaches you about life are beyond the bad people. And those lessons are lifelong. So when pondering questions like is democracy a journey or a destination, as a young person in today’s world while playing sports, there’re a lot of things to try and figure out there.”

Bythewood adds that the series has been designed to touch on a multitude of themes. One of the biggest topics deals with the issue of critical race theory. The series creator explains that the characters in the series fall into that space. He says dealing with those kinds of issues makes “Swagger” a production that really values and challenges everybody to find their voice. He knows a series like that would have been meaningful to him in his youth.

“Swagger” poses a lot of deep questions for the young actors to face. They must do this while making sure their actions on the court look believable. Along with filming the series, the young cast went through basketball training twice a day to make them look like a real team.

The same goes for Jackson who must be able to deliver his lines while sinking baskets.

“There’s always pressure that you put on yourself as a performer to get it done. But I’m a student of Kobe Bryant, so I welcome pressure at all times. It is how it is,” Jackson says. “But when you’re working with a young guy as skilled as Isaiah, you just wanna make sure you do your part because you know he’s going to come prepared.

“I love practicing with the kid. I love any time that we have one-on-one scenes like that. And I know when we get on camera together, that we can make magic happen.”

After the “Swagger” debut, one new episode will be available weekly every Friday through Aug. 11. Viewers can catch up on season one of “Swagger,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+.