Lauren Graham’s character taking over as coach is one of the changes for “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

The biggest clue for how the new season of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” will be different from the first year of the Disney+ series is right there in the name. This will be a year of big changes for the ragtag group of hockey players from coaching to setting.

When the second season begins Sept. 28 on the streaming service, the Mighty Ducks – fresh of winning back the team name last year – hit the road from Minnesota to travel to California. They have been invited to be part of an intense summer camp run by hardcore former NHL player Colin Cole (John Duhamel). The camp will teach the Mighty Ducks to be better players if they can manage to survive the training.

Along with the change of scenery comes another big change. Emilio Estevez – who reprised his role from the original “Mighty Ducks” movies to play the coach for the new group of players – is no longer part of the streaming series. Chief supporter and mom, Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham), is now coaching the team.

The one thing that has not changed with the series is the group of young actors who take to the ice. A new season means each will have an opportunity to face new challenges with their characters.

Taegan Burns, who returns to the role of Maya Kasper, describes the second season of the series as being very different not only because of the new location but also because of new characters added to the cast. The setting of the summer camp opened the show up to bringing in a lot of new players.

Burns adds, “There are a lot of elements that make this season different but we still have the same great friendship beneath it all. It is still fun but there is a little intensity mixed in with it this season.”

And there is a mixture of returning and new characters. Naveen Paddock joins the series to play Jace, the son of the man who is running the summer camp program. His character brings a new tension to the series as father and son have very different views as to how hockey should be part of the young man’s life.

Paddock’s character – through some help from the Mighty Ducks players – regains his love for hockey and the process finds some healing with his father.

The importance of being supportive of each other no matter the differences was a major theme in the first season and continues into season two. Sway Bhatia’s character of Sofi Bhatt has been at the heart of those discussions because she represents someone very different from the young boys who dominate the hockey world.

Bhatia loves being a role model for young girls.

“Especially young girls of color,” Bhatia adds. “I think that is what is so super empowering about Sofi. She also helps me in real life as well the way she stood up to her family, to her team.

“She truly pushes for something that she aspires to be and doesn’t try to be somebody she is not. I brought that into my own life and fans have really responded to that.”

In some cases, like having to act and skate at the same time, things remain the same. DJ Watts – who plays Adib Samitar – found having to say lines and act while zipping across the frozen ice rink ended up making the job easier. He is proud that he did all of his own stunts in the series and never got hurt.

Brady Noon, who plays Evan Morrow, explains that time on the ice feels like a break from acting. He sees it more like recess from classes than part of the whole acting process.

Another member of the team that remains the same is Luke Islam as goalie Jaden Koobler. He first came to fame when as a 12 year old, he appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” His singing was good enough to earn him a golden buzzer but he did not make the finals.

Getting to be part of the “Mighty Ducks” series is just as exciting to Islam as singing. He would love the opportunity to be able to bring his acting and singing passions together but at this point in his young career, Islam is not ready to completely focus on one or the other.

He expects the reactions of the fans to the streaming series to remain the same despite all of the changes that have been made.

“The ability we had to take an iconic trilogy and turn it into a brand new original series excited a lot of people,” Islam says. “It really worked out well and I personally think this second season turned out even better.”