(KGET) — Kenan Thompson can add another credit to his long list of television accomplishments. Along with being a successful child actor and the longest-running member of the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” he’s now a TV dad.

Thompson plays a recently widowed father of two in the new NBC comedy “Kenan” set to debut at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. When not dealing with his young daughters, he is the host of Atlanta’s second-highest-rated morning show while dealing with all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/manager/house guest (fellow “SNL” cast member Chris Redd).