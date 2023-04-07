The first season of the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” used the movie musicals of the ‘40s and ‘50s as a springboard for spoofing the genre. What unfolds in the second season – that has just launched on the streaming service – focuses more on musicals from the ‘60s and ‘70s such as “Godspell,” “Cabaret” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Cinco Paul, the co-creator of the musical comedy series says, “Musicals got darker. They don’t have happy endings. They’re more complicated. And as the composer, too, it was really interesting to me how the sound of the Rodgers and Hammerstein era is pretty similar. You know, all the songs sound the same.

“But here just like the musical split into so many different things, you have the rock pop of (Stephen) Schwartz and (Andrew) Lloyd Webber. And then (John) Kander and (Fred) Ebb with their sort of ragtime and (Stephen) Sondheim with his thing. So, it’s just there was so much variety in this era, the musicals just exploded.”

Returning to be the heart of the series are Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) who found true love in the town of Schmigadoon. The second season has the couple finding their way to Schmicago and a whole new musical world.

Key is particularly happy with the second season because the era being spoofed is one of his favorites. The first musical he performed in was “Godspell” where he portrayed Jesus.

“The funny thing is the variety and the vast variety of types of music that you see from that golden era to this era,” Key says. “It reflects the era in which they were written the same way the first season reflects the area in which it was written.”

The musical world that is the basis for season two exploded long before Dove Cameron was born but that didn’t stop her from becoming obsessed with productions such as “Cabaret” and “Sweeney Todd.” She calls the musical era being spoofed in the second season of “Smigadoon!” as being her favorite era of musicals. Productions in that era were what inspired her to get involved with musical theater.

The fact the era introduced a darker edge made the productions even more interesting for Cameron.

“It’s like the kind of stuff that gets me up in the morning. And so, it was so much fun to be able to dive into this, as well as taking forward with us the sort of gorgeous, larger-than-life, very campy, sort of celebratory elements of musical theatre that Cinco has so rooted in the world that he’s created,” Cameron says. “It was really a dream come true.

“The setting, the sets, the costumes, the songs that he was able to bring to life, it was all incredibly magical for me.”

Cameron used her background in theater to help her when she made the move to television. She played dual roles in the Disney Channel comedy series “Liv and Maddie” and then went on to play Mal in the TV musical “Descendants” franchise.

The one thing Cameron has wanted to do is find more roles where she could play a darker character. She loves the direction her character has taken in “Smigadoon!” because it is so different from what she has done in the past.

“Cinco did this really amazing thing for me, which was he created this character that was so manic. That kind of Sally Bowles, mad cap, chattery thing that was mostly used as a device to distract herself from her trauma and her pain,” Cameron says. “And then he gave me this incredible gift of this amazing back-story and all of this humanity underneath this character like Sally Bowles has.

“We were always trying to find the balance between really pushing it to the point of like she’s nauseating to be around to then like you have a lot of empathy for her, because she’s clearly a girl in a lot of pain.”

One thing that remains the same between the two seasons is that all the characters are dealing with trying to find true happiness.

Paul says, “As I was thinking of moving into the ’60s and ’70s, I really thought that’s why we’ve landed on the theme being happiness. How do you find happiness in a world that seems so destined to make you miserable?”

That’s when Paul realized that none of the musicals being targeted have happy endings. He decided the approach for season two would be to have Josh and Melissa face the challenge of creating a happy ending in this world.

The cast of Schmigadoon!” also includes Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page join the cast for season two.

There are six episodes in the second season that runs through May 3.