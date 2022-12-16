The “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is now in theaters. (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Director James Cameron dazzled the movie going world in 2009 with the visually brilliant “Avatar.” The technology to bring to life the blue-skinned alien race in an Eden-ish world was so stunning that it completely distracted from a story that was painfully juvenile.

Earthlings bad. Na’vi good.

If nothing else, Cameron is consistent. After years of promising a sequel to his box office blockbuster, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has finally been released in theaters. It is again a technological masterpiece that masks a script that could be written on a napkin with room left over for a to-do list (like see a better movie).

Earthlings are still bad and also greedy. Na’vi are still good. With a running time of more than three hours, it took such a visually amazing production to distract from the uninspired script by Cameron, Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa.

The sequel picks up more than a decade after the events of the first film. The Earthling Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) – who had his consciousness transferred to a Na’vi avatar – now has a wife (Zoe Saldaña) and four children.

Life is good as the family lives in harmony with the world of Pandora. It is a simple existence that respects all life whether it be plant, animal or Na’vi.

Then the thin story begins. The Earthlings who were sent packing years ago have returned in full force. In a tired plot angle, they arrive to take over the planet since they have destroyed Earth. There is also corporate greed as this is the only place in the universe where an age-stopping chemical can be harvested like the oil from whales.

Initially, Sully leads skillful attacks to stop the destruction. But, the arrival of an old nemesis, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) – who has had his consciousness implanted in an avatar, forces Sully to take his family and go into hiding with Na’vi who call the oceans their home.

There is an attempt to make Quaritch more than an avatar determined to avenge his own death at the hands of Neytiri in the first movie. This is done through his human son, Miles “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion). But that reunion is less about emotional growth and more about how to make sure there will be more “Avatar” films in the future.

Adding to the muddled avatar element is a reminder that Sully’s adopted daughter, Kiri, is the daughter of the first movie’s main human scientist, Dr. Grace Augustine, as played by Sigourney Weaver. It is a link that gets complicated by Kiri’s new special powers.

Don’t try to wrap your head around all of the confusion regarding characters who should be dead and how they exist as avatars. It is just a simplified way by the writers to get around any real story issues.

Once Sully and his family arrive at their new home with the reef tribe led by Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet), they start learning the ways of water. This will be a good time to go to the restroom, take a nap, eat a meal, knit a sweater and read War and Peace. Cameron is so orgasmic about the visuals that the endless middle section of the movie becomes a dull series of Na’vi swimming and then swimming some more and finally swimming a lot more.

Even an actor the caliber of Edie Falco can’t make the writing work. Her portrayal of the ruthless General Ardmore is delivered with all the energy and sincerity of a third grader trying to read the Declaration of Independence at a school assembly.

The only tension in the entire production is knowing that the evil interloping Earthlings are going to show up for one big final battle. Once that battle starts, “Avatar: The Way of Water” becomes an action-packed spectacle. It is good enough to pull any moviegoers out of the deep sleep they fell into during that middle-section lull.

It is almost impossible to imagine how a story that trumpets the need for environmental concern, embraces the importance of family, is blatant in its depiction of racism and focuses on the struggles of youth could end up so thin. The simple explanation is that the team behind the production suffered from the same syndrome they need moviegoers to face. Technology used to make the film is so compelling and masterful that everything else is an afterthought.

And, a weak script really doesn’t matter. Anticipation for this sequel is so great, there was no need to try to do more than keep this a very basic tale of good vs. evil.

Right now there are at least three more sequels on the drawing board. It is obvious that the next thin plot will deal with the younger Na’vi characters. It will be their turn to once again show that Earthlings are bad and the Na’vi are good enough to make millions at the box office.

Movie review

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Grade: B-

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Sogourney Weaver.

Director: James Cameron

Rated: PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, some strong language.

Running time: 194 minutes.