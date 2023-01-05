Scott Caan played East Coast detective Danny Williams who ended up a bit of a fish out of sparkling blue waters for 260 episodes of the updated version of “Hawaii 5-0.” It would seem logical that after 10 years portraying the character who was a member of law enforcement, Caan would have been interested in some acting variety with his next project.

That deduction would be wrong.

Instead, Caan and Dania Ramirez star in the new FOX police drama, “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.” The procedural drama follows the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). It debuts following FOX’s NFL coverage on Jan. 8 and then moves into its regular time slot of 9 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 9.

Each episode features a life-or-death search for a missing person that runs parallel to what police officers Jason Grant (Caan) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista (Ramirez) have been dealing with in their series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

When asked why he would jump back into another role as a detective that could run for years, Caan’s response is “that’s a good question.”

The main reason he opted to take on such a similar role came down to the script that Caan found to be very special. He was excited that unlike other procedural shows that have a very set formula in how they deal with each week’s case, he didn’t see such a design in “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.” He also was certain that he could put enough of himself into the character to make it interesting for a long period of time.

“And also, I’m grateful to be given a job too. So I don’t do a lot of questioning when it comes to what kind of a show it is. I like to work,” Caan says. “There’s a lot of acting problems in this show that I enjoy, and there are a lot of things that make this show something that is different than anything out there.

“The idea of finding your son after not knowing where he’s been for seven years, I don’t think that that’s an experience that anybody on the planet’s actually had. So to me, it’s an acting problem that I’ve never been faced with, it’s an acting problem that I’ve never read before.”

The fact he is playing another detective should have made signing on with “Alert” a very comfortable situation. But, it was just the opposite for Caan as he immediately felt uncomfortable and didn’t know exactly how he was going to approach the role.

Caan likes the challenges that come with uncertainty when he takes on an acting role. The fact he started the show with some nervousness was a good thing to him because he was still trying to figure out what to do with the character.

It is true Caan is taking on another detective role but his overall career is filled with a variety of different characters. Caan – the son of Oscar-winning James Caan – started his TV and film career with “A Boy Called Hate” in 1995. Since then his acting roles have included “Varsity Blues,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “A Beginner’s Guide to Endings” and “Vice Principals.”

Caan got some help from his own life to put together the final pieces of the character puzzle for “Alert.” He has never had a child that was lost to him for years but he knows what it is like to be away from his two daughters for months because of his job.

“Just being away from my daughter for the last four months, obviously, now my second daughter, they get much bigger hugs than they’ve ever gotten,” Caan says. “I don’t know if it’s because of this show or because I’m away, but I think a combination of both has made me really appreciate what I have.

“It also makes me appreciate the fact that I have a job.”

Caan was nervous when he took on the role but “Alert” executive producer John Eisendrath – whose previous work includes “Alias” and “The Blacklist” – had complete confidence Caan was the right actor for the job.

“Obviously I was familiar with Scott. I had watched ‘Hawaii 5‑0.’ When I imagined who Jason is, I had imagined someone who had to have the ability to be dramatic, to carry these incredibly intense stories, but be funny because I believe that people who work in this kind of environment have to be able to have dark humor,” Eisendrath says. “When Scott’s name came up, I realized, ‘Well, he meets all those requirements.’ And then we talked via Zoom.

“I just sort of felt like he understood who the guy was and he was excited about the exploration.”