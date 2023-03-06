The new Paramount+ series “School Spirits” follows a group of students who haunt the school where they died. (Photo courtesy of Paramount+)

Television series where someone is trying to solve a murder are relatively common. The streaming service of Paramount+ is banking on their version of a whodunit with “School Spirits” to be unique enough to give it a ghost of a chance of surviving.

Maddie (Peyton List) is a teenager who now haunts her high school. She joins a group of students who during the 60-year history of the school have died while on campus.

What makes Maddie different is that she is the only ghost who can’t recall how she died. She spends her time in the high school purgatory trying to solve her own murder mystery.

The series is based on the novel by Megan and Nate Trinrud. Don’t go looking for the graphic novel because the siblings sold their story to be made into a TV series before the book has been published.

The idea for the book came when the brother and sister were in a very dark place. It was at that point they decided to turn to Young Adult programming as a way to help them forget all of their family problems.

Nate Trinrud says, “It led to a conversation where we realized we wanted to do this and make our own version of a story that wasn’t just a coming-of-age story, but a coming-back-to-life story.

“When you feel dead inside, when you feel like you are at the bottom of the well, how do you find the spirit and the will to get yourself out of it?”

One of the big themes in the series is that everybody’s haunted by something. What haunts each ghost serves as material for the eight-episode first season.

Executive producer Oliver Goldstick knows that making a series focused on dead teenagers is taking a chance. His approach is that sometimes you have to laugh to deal with the pain.

“I think the laughter in this may be mordant. It’s not ‘Ghosts.’ I don’t think that’s what we’re going for. I think the show is coming basically from the absurdity of being in a situation where you’re trapped,” Goldstick says.

“So I think tone wise, we are not shying away from heavier subject matter.”

“School Spirits” will premiere with three episodes on March 9 on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

List stresses that she is certain “School Spirits” is the kind of series where viewers will be compelled to watch all of the episodes.

“Because the finale of this show, that script, blew my mind,” List says. “It’s like everything starts to make sense and it’s so rewarding. Just from reading it, at least. I hope it turns out that way.”

The cast includes: Peyton List (“Cobra Kai”) as Maddie Nears; Kristian Flores (“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”) as Simon Elroy; Spencer MacPherson (“Degrassi: Next Class”) as Xavier Baxter; Kiara Pichardo (“The Society”) as Nicole Herrera; Sarah Yarkin (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) as Rhonda; Nick Pugliese (“13 Reasons Why”) as Charley; and Milo Manheim (“Zombies 3,” “Prom Pact”) as Wally Clark.

Each of the ghosts come from a different time period. Manheim’s Wally Clark died four decades ago so the actor had to research the time period.

Manheim says, “Later in the season, my character, Wally, talks about a lot of his favorite movies. I made sure to watch all those. Also, before I got to Vancouver, which is where we shot, I made a super-long Wally playlist that pretty much was solely what I was listening to up there, just walking down the street, just to get the feel of it. The ’80s was such an amazing time.

“The music was incredible. Everything that came out of that time was incredible. I had so many moments where I was, like, I am so happy you guys wrote him as an ’80s jock, because I love that decade. And also just watching old movies, and watching I tried to have, like, a bounce in my walk, like I came from the ’80s. I tried to bring some ’80s physicality to the character. And that was really fun to explore for me.”

One area that was odd for Manheim was working in a scene with more than 200 extras. There was a dance sequence for him where only two people could see his movements. He compared it to singing in the shower.

He describes those types of scenes as being surreal.

“I feel like that’s a much weirder experience for them because we can see them and we can acknowledge them. It was kind of funny doing big blocking things where there were lots of people and just navigating that, also making it look like we’re seamlessly walking through them,” Manheim says.