Say ‘Yes’ to several new entertainment options this week

There is a wide assortment of new entertainment options this week via DVDs, streaming services and other digital platforms.

“Yes Day” Grade 3 stars: When parents – played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Rameriz – get tired of always saying no to their three children, they come up with a unique solution. They are told about a “Yes Day” where parents have to agree to anything and everything – within reason – for 24 hours. There can be nothing illegal or dangerous and it is not fair to ask for something in the future.

The oldest child – played by Jenna Ortega – has a special reason for wanting to have the special day. She makes a bet with her mom. If there is one no, then she will get to go to a concert on her own. If mom wins, the pair go together.

Naturally, the three children jump at the idea and set up five events that normally would have gotten a stern no from their parents. It ranges from facing a mountain of ice cream for breakfast to a winner-take-all water balloon battle.

Parents will enjoy the film because it offers a visual explanation of why it looks like they want to say no to anything that sounds fun. Young viewers can enjoy seeing how wild a Yes Day can be.

It all works because of Garner. She has shown a superb ability over the years to play moms who are both carrying and warriors in films such as, “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.” It is very believable that her character would be up for any adventure before becoming a mom but be able to adjust to a more sedate life when she has to put her children before her own interests.

“Yes Day” is the kind of light entertainment that young and old can enjoy together. The film is available through the streaming service of Netflix on March 12. You should say yes to a “Yes Day.”

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Vanguard”: Jackie Chan plays a CEO who is targeted by his former partners who were involved in an arms deal that went bad.

“Russian Raid”: Ex-soldier returns to Russia as a mercenary and accepts a mission targeting the same facility where his father was killed.

“Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness”: A young woman who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband can be saved if the victim’s family forgive her.

“The Great Caruso”: Renowned tenor Mario Lanza portrays his longtime singing idol Enrico Caruso in this 1951 feature film.

“Jekyll and Hyde”: Tom Bateman stars in the 10-part British fantasy TV drama.

“Antigone”: Writer-director Sophie Deraspe’s adaptation of the Greek tragedy by Sophocles is the story of one young woman’s commitment to her immigrant family, even if it means sacrificing herself.

“Mafia Inc”: based on true events and adapted from the best-selling book, the crime thriller explores the ties of family and honor within the Canadian mob.

“The Reason I Jump”: An exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of non speaking autistic people from around the world.

“On-Gaku: Our Sound”: Three friends turn to music to help avoid a rival gang.

“Europe’s New Wild”: The six episodes series looks at the resurgence of nature across Europe.

Available through digital platforms

“Songbird”: A fearless couple face a dangerous world outside their quarantine camp. KJ Apa stars. It will be released on DVD March 16.

“News of the World”: Tom Hanks plays a news reader who travels across the country just after the Civil War. He takes on the mission to return a young girl to her family. The release date on DVD and Blu-ray is March 23.

“Blood on the Crown”: Maltese citizens fight for their independence against England in 1919.

“The Dead of Night”: Dysfunctional brother and sister are terrorized and hunted by a pair of nomadic killers.

“Eddie”: Documentary looks at the life of legendary basketball coach Eddie Sutton.