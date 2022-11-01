Jennifer Taylor has a new heavenly job. After several seasons playing Chelsea on the bawdy comedy “Two and a Half Men,” the New Jersey native is starring in the family friendly series “Saved By Grace.” It launches Nov. 6 on the streaming service Pure Flix.

The series is similar to programs such as “Touched by an Angel” and “Highway to Heaven” as she plays a celestial being who shows up to answer prayers. Although the series is very different from her days on “Two and a Half men,” there is a connection.

“‘Two and a Half Men’ was literally an answer to personal prayer in my life,” Taylor says. “We were going to have to leave California. In my journal, I was asking God for a strong character and a good one so we would be able to stay.

“And He provided that. And that show has been providing for my family for quite a while. Just like when God gets hold of you, he changes you from the inside out.”

Taylor is proud of the work that she did on the comedy. But, knows it is not the kind of product that is suitable for the entire family. She believes that God is taking her on an acting path that has more of a spiritual message to be shared.

Her resume reflects an interest in a variety of acting roles as she has worked on the TV shows “Burn Notice,” “Shameless” and “The Young and the Restless”. Her film roles include “Waterboy,” “A Deadly Deed,” “Twisted Twin” and “Hostage House.” Although Taylor would like to now focus on uplifting projects, she will continue to pursue different roles. She has decided that she would prefer to stay away from projects that deal with witchcraft and demons.

The major reason Taylor has refocused her acting life is her two children.

“As soon as you have children you have different filters,” Taylor says. “I can’t go away for four months. Or, I don’t want my children or their friends to see something like that. You put it out and it is forever.

“Having children changed things 100%.”

Part of the changes are happening behind the camera for Taylor. She has written her first screenplay, “Unfaithfully His,” and published a book of her original poetry called “Heart on Your Sleeve Girl.” If time allows from taking care of her family or working at her church, Taylor would like to co-direct and produce films.

The role on “Saved by Grace” was another answer to prayer by Taylor. Just before the role came along, Taylor knew that she had to keep landing acting jobs to keep working. But, she was hungry for something that would not only feed her artistic side but be nourishing for her soul.

That is why she is now focusing so intensely on “Saved by Grace.” She is convinced the series has come along at just the right time because there is so much darkness in the world.

“I think people can look at ‘Saved by Grace’ and they can see hope,” Taylor says. “The Bible tells us there are angels and God intervenes but you will get to see these real-life instances played out and see examples that you can take to any situation. It will give people the hope they are desperately craving right now.”

Taylor knew that once she signed on to play an angel that there would be immediate comparisons to “Touched by an Angel” and “Highway to Heaven.” She welcomes those comparisons because those programs proved to be very successful.

Just like those programs where the angels were very relatable, Taylor’s character has a celestial mission but Grace is also grounded in humanity.

“Grace’s heart breaks for the people she is helping,” Taylor says. “We are watching these situations and waiting for the word from God on how to help them, Grace wishes she could help all of them.

“Some of the situations are really tough situations. But we are there to tell them that God loves you.”

“Saved by Grace” has taken Taylor to the world of drama. Although she feels comfortable being part of a comedy or drama, she tends to lean more toward the dramatic. That’s because she sees herself as a more serious person and that makes the drama feel a little more natural.

Taylor has always found comedy more difficult to do than drama but getting laughs on “Two and a Half Men” came easy for her because of the writing. She had great confidence in the team to help her find the right timing.

“Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre showed great confidence in Taylor from the start. Before hiring her to play Chelsea, she appeared on the comedy three times in different roles.