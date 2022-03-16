BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jane Austen had only written 11 chapters of her novel The Brothers when she put the work aside most likely because of illness as she died that year. Because Austen had established the characters and setting, the work – that had its title changed to Sanditon– became a favorite of those wanting to continue the novel in Austen’s style.

Welsh writer Andrew Davies – best known for “House of Cards” and “A Very Peculiar Practice” – took up that writing challenge. His continuation of Austen’s novel became the first season of the series “Sanditon” that debuted on British Television before airing on PBS.

The first season was such a big success that a second season has been produced. It will debut on “Masterpiece” starting at 9 p.m. March 20 and will be broadcast weekly through April 24.

The story continues with its high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), returning to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon and the companionship of her friend Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke). Answers to questions left open with the first season finale will be addressed. Don’t be surprised if there are no real answers.

Justin Young (“Holby City”), who has taken over as the head writer for the second season, has found great joy in that “Masterpiece” already has ordered the second and a third season. This gave the writers the opportunity to put together much longer story arcs.

“There are elements in Episode 1 of Season 2 that pay off in the final episode of Season 3. So there is a road being laid that has paved the way for the long arc,” Young says. “So that question, what was Sidney (Theo James) doing in Antigua, is a question that spans Season 2. It is actually not just about what Sidney was doing in Antigua, it is what business of Georgiana’s was he up to in Antigua?

“That’s a question that defines Georgiana across two seasons: Who is Georgiana? How does she define herself? Where does she stand in the world? That’s one of the questions we were most interested in excavating in – across certainly – Season 2, and at a future point you’ll see Season 3.”

The task of bringing Georgina so she can be able to deal with all the questions falls to Crystal Clarke. The graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland brings a broad resume to the series. Her work ranges from “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens” to “Black Mirror.”

“Sanditon” has her working in a series that’s set in the past but Clarke is convinced the series has enough emotional elements to create connections with a modern audience.

“The balance between escapism and people being able to still connect with these characters in an emotional way, the thing is, no matter the time period, human beings, the human experience is timeless,” Clarke says. “And this is within the context of Jane Austen, which people love so much.”

The fans of Jane Austen and “Sanditon” loved the work enough to get the two additional seasons ordered. That was a blessing because the team was told when the initial season was being broadcast in Britain there would not be a second season of the program there.

Fans wanted more but it came down to a financing question that was strong enough for “Masterpiece” to keep the series alive. It took a year but the team finally found the solution.

Once the series was given new life, the cast had to go from the pressures of taking on new characters and hoping the fans will like the stories with the first season to having to live up to the success in the second and third seasons. Everyone involved kept focusing on the loyal fans to deal with the pressures.

The primary approach for Williams has been to pay back in the best possible way the support the show has been given from the fans. She does that by sticking as closely to the scripts as possible.

“And I suppose my focus was to try and honor the Charlotte that was the Charlotte we meet in Episode 1 of Series 1 and also come back fresh, with a bit more emotional experience and growth within the time between finishing Series 1 and Series 2,” Williams says. “I think the important thing is to really hone in and attempt to be true to the characters on the page and the wonderful writing.

“It is always a collaboration. It is the directors, cast members, discussions between me and Justin, Belinda, teamwork. Props make such a difference, the little things on set. It’s all huge, enormous teamwork. It is all interlinked. That’s why I enjoy the job so much. It is a massive effort. It is an individual journey, but it’s also a collective effort.”