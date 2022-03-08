BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Samuel L. Jackson has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the entertainment galaxy with work ranging from playing Nick Fury in a multitude of Marvel movies to his being part of the “Star Wars” franchise. His movies have earned billions of dollars at the box office.

Despite all of his success, it took Jackson 12 years to finally get a project made that is dear to his heart, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.” The six-episode short-run Apple TV+ series – that launches March 11 with the first two episodes – has Jackson portraying a 91-year-old man with dementia who briefly gets his memory back.

What made this project so important to Jackson is that he grew up in a family where his grandmother, uncle, aunt and his mother all dealt with Alzheimer’s. Jackson’s mother – who died in 2012 after suffering from dementia – didn’t recognize her own son during the last decade of her life.

He watched his family members change, deteriorate and become different people over the years. Jackson wanted to find a way to explain what this means to the person dealing with Alzheimer’s and to those around them.

The solution came through the book by Walter Mosely, who also wrote the screenplay for the series. His book deals with an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends and by even himself. The loss of his trusted caretaker leaves Ptolemy closer to sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia until he is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). They learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories and that launches him on a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

The production pushed Jackson physically and emotionally but he came to work armed with a very personal knowledge of the subject. Jackson has never thought of himself as a method actor so being able to call on his own life experiences helped him easily play the role.

“It’s something that I’ve been preparing for for a long time. Walter can tell you how long we’ve talked about doing this and how badly I’ve wanted to do it,” Jackson says. “I’ve seen this series for about ten years in my head.

“So when it was time to do those things I just kind of turned on the emotional asset that I’m able to access and do it. And then when I get off, I talk to my agent on the phone about things that I need to do later on.”

Jackson also relied heavily on Mosley because they were taking on a very different kind of television project. Mosely points out “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” breaks new ground because it is an entire TV series that looks at a person who is experiencing dementia.

Dealing with such a deeply personal topic would have been enough to make this production stand out. But, while the series is based in fact it also has what Jackson describes as a fairytale element because of the drug that gives Ptolemy his memories back.

“It’s almost a modern-day fairytale of once upon a time there’s a guy who had Alzheimer’s and he had an opportunity to not have Alzheimer’s for a while and he didn’t, and this is what he did,” Jackson says. “It helped him remember this thing or it helped him rediscover a piece of his life that was very important to him with the help of a wonderful young lady who came in and gave him the support that no one else did. So it’s a fanciful story in that way.

“It’s based in the reality of, yes, someone who has lost himself over the years to himself, who rediscovers things about himself and she [Robyn] helps him discover things about himself. That’s the fanciful part that allows people to come up out of the heaviness of the story of who Ptolemy is into the lightness of what his life had been when he had a full and fruitful and lively life.”

Jackson takes great pride in finally getting to tell this story. It is a character that is dear to him but he pulls up short of comparing this project to his other work. The way he looks at his career is that every role has felt very special to him while playing the character.

Odds are “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” ranks above the rest because of his commitment to telling a story that touched him so personally.

“Ptolemy fits into the real-life chronology of my life in terms of honoring all those people in my life who had Alzheimer’s,” Jackson says. “It’s an honest and hopefully endearing assessment of the deterioration of life that a lot of us face, feel, in a personal way with someone who’s in our family or maybe people who feel themselves slipping and need to see and find a way to pull themselves back.”