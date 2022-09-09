Samantha Morton is an extremely talented actress and she has two Oscar nominations as proof. But, even the 45-year-old would not be able to pull off playing a 14 year old in the “The Serpent Queen” that premieres at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 on Starz.

The historical drama charts Catherine de Medici’s rise to power picking up her story when the 14-year-old orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. Because of the large amount of years covered, the only option was to cast two actresses to play Catherine.

Morton plays Catherine in her later years while Liv Hill takes on the character in her early years. The Catherine that Hill is playing deals with her uncle, Pope Clement (Charles Dance), negotiating a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union. On her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age.

Making sure they were playing Catherine in a similar fashion took some extra work for Morton and Hill. The production took place during COVID restrictions forcing them to chat via Zoom.

Morton – who calls herself a huge Liv Hill fan – says, “We spoke on Zoom about how it must feel for Catherine talking about her childhood, talking about the religious aspects, and also connecting as actors. We both come from a similar area in Nottingham – well, kind of outside Nottingham – but we had a connection before.

“Also, I didn’t want to Liv to feel that she had to be stuck to anything, that I wanted her to have complete freedom so that when I came aboard that Catherine had this strength of character that she was so individual. It was trusting in the casting process as well, and trusting in Liv and Liv trusting in me.”

Hill leaned heavily on the conversations she had with Morton. She also trusted the idea that the directors had seen something between her and Morton that would make the audience accept them playing the same person but in different points of her life. The last connection was a voice coach who heard very similar ways Morton and Hill talked.

The pair helped tell the story of how Catherine had to quickly learn who she could trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost. Against all odds, Catherine became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

The strong will that Catherine showed has often had her depicted as a villainous person. Justin Haythe, the creator of “The Serpent Queen,” decided the best way to deal with the question of Catherine being evil was to have her speak to the audience.

“I’d liked the idea of a villain from history who would kind of address us and say ‘let me tell you why I did the things I did and you’ll judge me differently.’ I think that the idea of the show is you have to look at Catherine, both young Catherine and old Catherine – and this is a quality I think both actors have in common – and really wonder if this is an evil person with shards of good or it’s a good person who’s capable of evil to survive,” Haythe says. “I think that was the idea. I think that’s my interpretation of Catherine because she outlived all these kings and she was supposed to be just a kind of mail-order bride.

“But also, you needed the power and the mystery in these actors to stare at them hour after hour and continue to wonder what it is they’re actually capable of.”

Morton was drawn to paying Catherine because of all the questions regarding the monarch’s evil ways, the deliberate and cunning nature of Catherine and a heartbreak which can look evil from a certain angle.

Had Morton listened to advice years ago, she would have never considered playing Catherine. When she was younger, Morton was told that she didn’t have the look that was right for a period drama. She already proved that to be wrong before “The Serpent Queen” came along having starred in “Harlets,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age.”

“I was always fascinated by history at school. It was something — it is something that I find very fascinating. And history has been mostly written by men. So there was the aspect of a historical drama was really exciting to me,” Morton says.

The cast of “The Serpent Queen” also includes Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma,Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia andRupert Everett.