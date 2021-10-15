Ryan Reynolds plays to win in ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy in the new DVD and Blu-ray release “Free Guy.” (Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Video games and comic books serve as the launching pads for this week’s top entertainment options on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Free Guy” Grade 3 stars: Ryan Reynolds again proves he has a real knack for being able to combine huge action scenes and fast-paced humor into one strong production. It is his work in this look inside the video game world that is the real winner.

Reynolds plays Guy, a generally happy-go-lucky bank teller who has his pixels blown when he discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. Guy’s only role in life is to be part of a bank robbery scenario that happens on a regular basis.

This changes when Guy has an attraction to a new character in his world. Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) eventually explains that she is one of the programmers of the game where Guy exists. She needs his help when the world is threatened by a maniacal businessman.

Credit writers Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn with creating this fun and exciting high-tech tale. They have filled the world with enough familiar elements that gamers will be glad they signed on to watch. It is also an action story that works even if a person has never held a joystick.

“Black Lightning: The Fourth and Final Season” Grade 3 ½ stars: It is unfortunate that this superhero series has come to an end. The way it combined strong action scenes, smart discussions on racial issues and family matters made it a first-rate production.

Cress Williams brought real power to the role of high school principal Jefferson Pierce who returned to fighting crime after a nine-year hiatus. The return of Black Lightning is sparked by his family being threatened by the gang violence that has taken over the city since the superhero retired.

Having the show grounded in a reality where the bad guys sell drugs, commit murder without hesitation and have paralyzed most of the community with terror tactics is one of the strongest versions of a superhero offering on TV or film.

Also new on DVD as of Oct. 12

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”: Behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.

“Sweet Thing”: Two children spend an eventful summer in a beach house with their mother and her boyfriend.

“The Green Knight”: New examination of the 14th century medieval story of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”

“Witkin and Witkin”: Director Trisha Ziff looks at the deep and resonant story of identical twins born in Brooklyn in 1939.

“The Titans That Built America”: Five titans of industry — Pierre du Pont, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr., Henry Ford, and William Boeing – must work together against a common enemy.

“Superman: The Complete animated Series”: Includes 54 episodes of the TV series that debuted in 1996.

“The Guns of Navarone”: The Gregory Peck film is being re-released to mark the 60th anniversary.

“The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season”: Includes 18 episodes of the TV series starring Grant Gustin as the Central City speedster.

Available through digital platforms

“Copshop”: Teddy Murreto (Frank Grillo) thinks he has come up with a plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler).

“Breaking Them Up”: Teen decides he wants to find new partners for his parents.

“Between Forever”: Two strangers meet while they are each at a personal crossroads and spend an unexpectedly perfect day together.