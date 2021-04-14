Ryan Crego always had faith in ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Mary Lambert is the voice of Bertie (left) and Michael J. Woodard speaks for Arlo in the new Netflix animated film “Arlo the AlligatorBoy.” (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

(KGET) — Ryan Crego never gave up. He came up with the original idea for what has become the new Netflix film “Arlo the Alligator Boy” more than a decade ago. His persistence paid off and his vision can be seen on the streaming service starting April 16.

“I was doodling and drawing as I tend to do. I write a lot through my drawings,” Crego says of his initial inspiration for the character. “This alligator kept showing up. He kept rearing his sensitive and sweet little head around and I thought more and more about him.

“I am always looking for the next story to tell and there was something about this character that just struck me back then as it still does today.”

His initial inspiration has gone through some tweaking but the central idea that Arlo would be the most positive, optimistic and uplifting character in the world has never changed. He might be half human and half alligator but Arlo’s mostly all heart.

Arlo’s journey starts as a baby in a basket in the sewers of New York City. He floats away from the Big Apple and eventually ends up deep in the swamps where a crusty woman (voiced by Annie Potts) raises him.

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie launches Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family.

Not only did Crego create the character but he also wrote the script and directed the film. Crego says he’s gone through more changes in the past 10 years than Arlo.

“A decade will mature you a bit,” Crego adds. “I’ve become a better storyteller. I’ve become a father. All of these things in my life have helped me grow and help me get to the point where I can tell the story with this kind of sincerity and importance and still have fun.”

Crego also brings a lot of experience working in the animation world to this project. The writer, director, voice actor and musician who was born and raised in Northern California. Has worked on such series as “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” “Puss in Boots,” “Shrek Forever After,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” and “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

One of the elements Crego learned was the importance of voice casting. He does have some familiar names involved as voice talents with the project including Potts, Jennifer Coolidge, Flea and Brett Gelman. But, Crego turned to two performers who have strong musical backgrounds but with no previous experience with animation voice work for his main characters.

Former “American Idol” contestant Michael J. Woodard was tapped to speak for Arlo. Triple-platinum selling artist Mary Lambert was cast as Bertie.

Woodard, a 23-year-old singer/songwriter from Philadelphia, had no problem handling the musical numbers in the movie.

“As for the acting, it was not hard for me to find my niche with playing Arlo because I am so much like Arlo,” Woodard says. “I consider him to be inside of me now.

“I brought 100% of myself to the role so I think that’s what made it simple for me to fit the mold of an actor because in a sense I was being so much of myself. It wasn’t that much of an effort.”

Lambert came to the role having found great musical success since rising to fame in 2012. She’s best known for her work on the marriage equality anthem “Same Love,” from the Grammy-winning Macklemore & Ryan Lewis album, The Heist. That resulted in two Grammy nominations for “Song of The Year” and “Album of The Year,” and her pop career flourished.

The Seattle native had originally planned to use a Southern accent when speaking for Bertie. She became obsessed with getting that accent just right.

“It was the only thing I practiced,” Lambert says. “I didn’t know my lines. I didn’t think about development. I thought about nailing that Southern accent.”

The first time she went in front of the production team, Lambert introduced herself in her own voice. That’s when she was told to forget the accent and just speak naturally. She thought she had messed up the audition and cried all the way home. But, she soon learned she had just the right voice for Bertie.

No one has collected a more diverse group of fellow travelers than Arlo since Dorothy made good friends in Oz. The diversity of the group plays to the central theme of “Arlo the Alligator Boy” that our differences are what makes us special. Crego’s plan was to always make the film fun and entertaining while also presenting a very strong core message about helping the people around you who help you get where you want to go.

There will certainly be more going for Arlo and company. The tales of the band of merry misfits will continue after the movie as it will flow into the series “I Love Arlo” to launch at a later date on Netflix.