Emmy Award-winning writer and children’s book author, Jennifer Hamburg, knows she has been given a rare gift with the launch of her animated series “Rosie’s Rules” at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 on PBS. The series dealing with 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a bilingual Mexican-American girl from suburban Texas, is the opportunity to spotlight diversity.

“More often than not, this family represents what’s current right now. And we thought it was important. It was an opportunity to highlight and celebrate it,” Hamburg says. “We also don’t make it, necessarily, a premise of any stories; it just exists. It’s natural.

“Their family structure is very organic, and the way Crystal relates to Rosie, who relates to Iggy, who relates to Papa, we all have different dynamics based on these identities and their relationships. And we think it’s really special because it’s really just the Fuentes family, but they are all these intricacies that make it special that I think a lot of families can relate to, adults and kids.”

Rosie and her blended, multicultural family live in suburban Texas. Her Papá is from Mexico City, and her entrepreneurial Mom is from rural Wisconsin. Rosie has a little brother, Iggy, and an older sister, Crystal, who is Mom’s child from her first marriage. Gatita is Rosie’s fluffy feline sidekick.

Rosie’s quest will be to understand some of the world’s most mystifying concepts from how the mail works to family relationships. Most of the time, Rosie will take the wrong approach until she learns the right way to do things.

Each discovery becomes Rosie’s Rules. These rules reinforce what Rosie’s learned in the episode, bridging the curriculum takeaway and the heart of each story. The series features a social studies curriculum specifically tailored for preschoolers, which encompasses civics and government, geography, economics, and history.

Hamburg understands how these elements should be presented as she has worked on such programming as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Super Why!”, “Pinkalicious & Peterrific,” “Cyberchase” and “Doc McStuffins.” And, the series is set in Texas, the state where Hamburg currently resides.

The concern for being as honest as possible with the diversity of the show goes all the way to the casting of the voice talents. Ellora Lopez is the 9-year-old actor who speaks for Rose in the series.

Ellora describes herself as being a lot like Rosie because she is also very curious about the world and very funny. There is also a link because the young actor is also half Mexican.

Dr. Marina Diaz-Wionczek, an executive producer on “Rosie’s Rules,” says, “We were very intentional in having a diverse show with a diverse community and a family that reflects the families that are our audience. So, to match that intention, we were, obviously, very diligent in casting authentic talent for those voices.

“Ellora has a Mexican background, like Rosie, and we tried to do that for all the characters.”

Research is a key to making sure everything is being presented properly on “Rosie’s Rules.” That starts with Hamburg having grown up in Texas and now having a daughter who is only a few years older than Rosie.

That is added to the work done by a large research department. Their work is not all books and lectures but the research team held numerous sessions with young people (done virtually during the pandemic restrictions) to get an idea of what questions they want answers. And, to see how much they understand about the world around them. All that goes into writing the scripts for the series.

Hamburg has been writing for children’s programing for almost two decades. She’s seen a lot of social changes during that time but there has been one consistent over the years.

Hamburg says, “Kids are kids, are kids. So, I feel like when I started writing, they were the same, you know, topics and issues, and every show is different, depending on what the focus is.

“Obviously, it’s a different world today than it was, both globally in the world and also in kid’s media. I do think kids are a little bit more savvy. They’re a little more, maybe, sophisticated. But, to me, it really is just, when I write, no matter what the show is, I enter the mindset of the audience for that series and, of course, the mindset of the show itself.”

There have been 80 episodes running 11-minutes each ordered for the first season of “Rosie’s Rules.” There will be “Rosie’s Rules” games launching in tandem with the series on pbskids.org and the free PBS KIDS Games App.

To extend the learning at home, parent resources, including tips and hands-on activities, will be available on PBS KIDS for Parents. For educators, PBS LearningMedia will offer classroom-ready materials, including video excerpts, games, teaching tips and printable activities.