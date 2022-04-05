BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rose Rollins has had the opportunity to play a variety of different characters since becoming a professional actor with an appearance on “The West Wing” in 1999. She’s best known for her work as Tasha Williams in the Showtime drama “The L Word” and starred in the ABC crime drama “The Catch.”

The California native has never played a character as complicated and complex as the one in “Long Slow Exhale.” The series launched April 4 on Spectrum.

The role calls for her to play a wife, a mother, a lover, a teacher, a mentor and an award-winning women’s basketball coach. Toss in she has become involved in a murder mystery and her character of J.C. Abernathy offers a lot of acting avenues to play.

Rollins could not settle on one aspect of the character that was the most important so she attacked all of the elements as she began preparing for the job.

“They are all so important,” Rollins says. “You just can’t really overthink it. I just had to step in her shoes and honestly react to it all. I just had to be this woman. One didn’t overshadow the other. She has a big world.”

That world starts with her character leading a college basketball team to a national championship. What should have been a fantastic follow-up season begins to fall apart when a series of scandals threaten to tear the program apart. She must deal with all of those problems in the middle of a murder investigation. As she tries to find the truth among the many secrets she uncovers, she has to make hard decisions that will affect her, her family and the team of female athletes who all rely on her.

All of the elements make “Long Slow Exhale” a multi-faceted series. It could be looked at as a sports drama, a murder mystery or an examination of family. Rollins saw all those elements in the script but just like her character, none jumped out as the primary storyline.

“They are all intertwined equally,” Rollins says. “Then they all come together at the same time. I think that is what makes this show so special. It is not just one or the other. There are just so many things going on at once.

“It makes it hard not to want to find out what happens next.”

Rollins got so caught up with the mystery that when she got the scripts for the first season, she didn’t just read the first one but plowed through all of the episodes. Reading all of the scripts was not just to satisfy her curiosity but it helped her make a lot of decisions as to how to play the character. The way the series is designed made such information even more vital.

Mystery series on streaming services are prime products to be watched in one setting. The team behind “Long Slow Exhale” designed their series in such a way that it almost demands to be binged watched. Instead of telling the story in a linear fashion, the series leaps back and forth through time. There is no way to know when key elements of the story are going to be revealed.

This design comes from series creator Pam Veasay (“CSI: NY,” “CSI: Cyber”) who has spent a majority of her career dealing with standard mystery programs. She wanted to shake things up with “Long Slow Exhale.”

“I wanted a compelling story that occupied the majority of an episode and then I wanted this runner that made you wonder what the heck is going on,” Veasay says. “It was about keeping the audience focused. Having them watch a female lead who was strong. And to keep them asking questions on two levels.

“Television is complex these days and I wanted to service this social media world that can hold focus on 80,000 things.”

The series also stars Rose Rollins Josh Lucas, Ian Harding, Famke Janssen, Lyriq Bent, Shalini Bathina, Tony Gonzalez, Enajite Esegine, Brittney Elena, Jazmine Stewart, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Carmen Flood and Erin Croom.

One aspect of taking on the role of the basketball coach that Rollins didn’t expect was that she would end up being a coach and mentor for the young actors in the cast. This was the first professional acting job for many of them,

“They were very eager to learn. Very eager to do well. To do the right thing,” Rollins says. “Sometimes in acting, there is no right answer. You just have to be there. Be present. Be honest.

“I definitely took on a momma bear relationship with all of them.”

All 12 episodes of “Long Slow Exhale” will air over the course of four weeks in April with three episodes being available each week.