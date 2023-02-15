BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are times when Chrishell Stause appears on television as herself with projects such as “Selling Sunset.” Then there are other occasions when she will slip into a character such as her role in the new Lifetime movie “A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story” that debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

“I feel more comfortable playing a character,” Stause says. “I think reality television is something that will never sit comfortably in my bones. I keep wondering if it will ever feel comfortable. Maybe one day.

“But as of now I love being on set and working with this cast. I am much more comfortable being on a set in character.”

In keeping with Lifetime’s approach of making films ripped from the headlines, “A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story” is based on true events. A widowed single mom, Cindy (Laura Ramsey), finally finds love again with mechanic Randy Roth (Colin Egglesfield). The wedded bliss soon turns dark when she discovers another side of her new husband.

Her best friend, Lori (Stause), begs her to leave her marriage but before that can happen, Cindy drowns during a trip to a lake with Randy and the kids. Emotionless following Cindy’s death, Randy orders her immediate cremation, takes custody of Cindy’s kids and attempts to collect on her life insurance policy. Determined to find the truth, Lori uncovers more of Randy’s past, discovering that Cindy may not have been the first wife murdered at his hands.

Along with her work in “A Rose for Her Grave,” Stause’s credits include “Youthful Daze,” “My Little Girl Is Gone,” “Mistresses,” “Staged Killer” and “Days of Our Lives.” During her time working on daytime dramas, Stause has seen some wild story angels. She points out that in the case of a story like “A Rose for Her Grave,” there are some moments that – while based in fact – are so unbelievable they almost make a person roll their eyes.

“There are certain things Randy got away with because he was charming and good looking,” Strause says. “It is just crazy to me. Soaps can be over the top and campy – which is why I love it – but some many times we see these stories ripped from the headlines that are far crazier than anything written.”

Stause bounces between being herself and taking on roles but in the case of Egglesfield, his on camera work has predominantly been playing characters. The big swings for him have been going from very likable characters – such as in “Something Borrowed” – to very wicked roles as in “A Rose for Her Grave.” It all depends on the project for Egglesfield.

“What actors love to do is play roles that are departures from who we really are,” Egglesfield says. “I have had the privilege of working on so many wonderful romantic comedies but after a while it is fun to explore different parts of who we are and go to some of the deeper darker places we don’t necessarily get to go to.

“For me, acting is very therapeutic. It is something that delves into some of these deeper, darker places of who we are. It can be uncomfortable and intense especially in a film like this where I am playing a real person.”

Before taking on the role in “A Rose for Her Grave,” Egglesfield’s acting credits include “Lucifer,” “Chicago Fire,” “Dad Moms,” “A Christmas Witness” and “All My Children.”

Egglesfield felt a deep responsibility taking on a character based on a real person. He wanted to make sure that his work and the film was true to what happened and not slip into being exploitative or sensational. The key for him with the film is to shine a line on what can happen if a person doesn’t pay attention to what is happening in their lives.

“What I struggled with was how he could do what he did,” Egglesfield says. “To have an absolute disregard for someone else’s life that he could easily dispose of two of his wives and move on like nothing had happened.

“I always try to find out how someone can be that way.”

The challenge for Ramsey was playing a character who had to go from being happily in love to dealing with the potential dangers in the relationship. It required her to play a real vulnerability that she found easier to play because she was working with Egglesfield. She felt very safe and comfortable playing dark scenes with him.

Connecting with her co-star was important for Ramsey as she was going through a divorce while making the movie. That meant she was already dealing with the emotional pains of the loss of family that she used to help play her character.