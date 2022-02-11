Romcom ‘I Want You Back’ needed more balance

Charlie Day (left) and Gina Rodriguez star in the romantic comedy “I Want You Back.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Romance is in the air with this week’s new entertainment options.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — “I Want You Back” Grade 2 ½ stars: The streaming service Prime Video is presenting a romantic comedy that looks at the laughter and tears of being in love.

Peter (Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers who instantly bond over how they have just been dumped by their respective partners – Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood). When they learn their former partners have new people in their lives, they come up with a plan to break up the romances and win them back.

The key to making a romcom work the best is that there must be a very distinct balance between the romance and the comedy. Top the scale too far either way and the project ends up not having any laughs or fails to make the falling in love angle work.

That is the problem with “I Want You Back.” Both Day and Slate are strong comedy talents. In this case, they are too strong. They generate plenty of laughter but neither really sells the idea they are broken hearted.

That means in the end there are enough funny moments to like “I Want You Back” but not enough heart-touching elements to create a feeling of falling in love with it.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Feb. 8

“Encanto” Grade 3 ½ stars: This incredibly charming production is the tale of the extraordinary Madrigals family. Each member of the Madrigals family has been blessed with a special power that ranges from super strength to the ability to heal.

The lone exception is Mirabel – voiced by Stephanie Beatriz (“In the Heights”) – who appears to be the only family not blessed with a power. She is still loved by her family but that is not enough to keep Mirabel from longing to be as special as her siblings.

“Encanto” distinguishes itself not only by breaking tradition with the way it presents the villain of the piece but in its deep dive into and respectful embrace of diversity. The story of a young girl’s quest to find her place in the world would have been enough to make this a first-rate offering. It’s the push to be more than just another animated film that lifts “Encanto” to such a high place.

“King Richard” Grade 3 ½ stars: Richard Williams (Will Smith) predicted two years before the birth of his daughters – Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) –that they would be stars. He even created a lengthy plan on how they would accomplish that goal. This seems like a fool’s errand as tennis as his young tennis playing daughters didn’t have access to the facilities, equipment and training needed to produce superstars.

The story of the almost fairytale rise of the Williams sisters from the dangerous streets of Compton to center court at Wimbledon handles the tennis moments with great skill. But, it is the emphasis on family, faith and ferocious parenting that makes “King Richard” a truly inspiring champion.

“Summer of Soul”: Filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being.

“Gintama the Very Final”: This is the third and concluding film of the popular “Gintama: anime franchise.

“Apex”: A former police officer (Bruce Willis) in jail for a crime he did not commit proves a tough challenge for a group of hunters.

“Catwoman: Hunted”: Catwoman turns to Batwoman for help dealing with two major situations.

“DC Stargirl: The Complete Second Season”: Stargirl faces her toughest test as she takes on Eclipso.

“Golden Voices”: Russian couple with big careers as film dubbers must reinvent themselves when they move to Israel.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”: Evil lurks below the surface of a town that was once the home for a pharmaceutical giant.

Available through digital platforms

“Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It”: Fishing trip spirals out of control when a mob murder is witnessed.

“Alter Ego”: Eric Roberts plays a detective looking into the murder of a paranoid recluse.

“A Grand Romantic Gesture”: Woman forced into early retirement signs up for a drama class where she is cast as Juliet – and falls in love with her Romeo.

“Catch the Fair One”: A former boxer faces the fight of her life searching for her missing sister.

“The Fabulous Filipino Brothers”: A Filipino American family prepares for the ultimate Filipino event, a wedding.

“Student Body”: Distressing incident compels childhood best friends Jane and Merritt to take action against their high school math teacher.