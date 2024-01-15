Roger Corman and his brother, Gene, founded The Filmgroup in 1959 to distribute their own films. Along with their own films, the company occasionally acquired projects by other filmmakers such as the 1961 movie “The Devil’s Partner.” The film by director Charles R. Rondeau looks at an elderly man who regains his youth after making a deal with the devil.

A restored version of “The Devil’s Partner” is now available on Blu-ray and DVD from Film Masters. The release also includes the 1958 Corman classic, “Creature From the Haunted Sea.”

Commentary for “The Devil’s Partner” is provided by Larry Strothe, James Gonis, Shawn Sheridan and Matt Weinhold of the Monster Party podcast. The commentary for “Creature From the Haunted Sea” is by Tom Weaver with contributions from Roger Corman, Kinta Zertuche and Larry Blamire.

Roger Corman, 97, officially has produced 498 films and directed 56 over the past half century but an argument can be made his influence goes much further having been the major spark for the careers of such directors as James Cameron, Ron Howard, Francis Ford Coppola, Penelope Spheeris, Peter Bogdanovich, Martin Scorsese, Joe Dante and Jonathan Demme.

Corman, who has been tagged the Pope of Pop Cinema, is proud that the work he and his wife have done over the years has both been a launching pad for so many actors, writers and directors plus been a source of so much entertainment.

“It was really interesting creatively and satisfying to find so many young people to work with and we brought to what was basically an exploitative kind of film a little more thought than the other people making those films. For both Julie and me, it has been a satisfying experience,” Roger Corman says.

The films that the Cormans have made featured stars before they got their twinkle. Along with the notable directors they helped launch, their films were the places the likes of Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, Robert DeNiro, Sandra Bullock and Charles Bronson got their big breaks.

It all started in 1949 after Corman served in the Navy. He landed a job at 20th Century Fox and by 1949 was a story analyst at the studio.

In 1953, Roger Corman sold his first screenplay, “Highway Dragnet” and served as associate producer on the film. He used the money he made on that film – $18,000 – and produced “The Monster from the Ocean Floor.” The ability to make movies on miniscule budgets became the blueprint for Corman’s career.

Corman was able to make small-budget movies because he understood who was going to see the movies.

“The audience was a young audience. The major studios had money invested in their stars and they would send out something with a 50-year-old leading man and a 50-year-old leading lady and the average audience – particularly in the drive-ins – was 18,” Corman says. “So we deliberately aimed at a young audience which fit the idea that we couldn’t afford young stars anyway.

“Therefore, we were able to come up with young people. It came together for us.”

Nicholson was 21 when he starred in the 1958 Corman film “The Cry Baby Killer” while Peter Fonda was 26 when he starred in the 1966 release “The Wild Angels.” In 1977, a 24-year-old Ron Howard starred in “Grand Theft Auto” and Barbara Hershey was the same age when she starred in “Boxcar Bertha” in 1972. The Ramones made their only feature film appearance in the 1979 film “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.”

That way of working has been successful as only one failed to make money at the box office: the 1985 release “The Dirt Bike Kid.” Don’t waste tears on the Cormans as two years later, the film sold thousands of VHS copies and became profitable.

As for being able to launch so many directing careers, Corman was in the right place at the right time with the right plan. The ‘60s and ‘70s saw a shift in filmmaking where there was an increased interest to break away from the set ways of major studios and do more experimental work. Corman was willing to give maverick directors a chance to keep the budgets so low.

Julia Corman, who has more than 30 producing credits, says, “Roger brought a lot of things to the table to make happen what happened in filmmaking. The fact that he had been a director made all the directors clamor to work with Roger because they felt a certain comfort in it.

“Roger also was magical in the editing room. The fact he continued to work on the distribution of the films helped wrap everything into one person. Working on the films was a real film school for a lot of people.”

The work the Cormans have done over the years has often been considered just low-budget filmmaking but the impact of the work on the industry has not been overlooked. Roger Corman received an Oscar of Lifetime Achievement in 2010 from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that recognized his contributions to films and filmmakers.