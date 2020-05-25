Rob Gronkowski has courage tested through ‘Game On!’

Rob Gronkowski continuously showed a fearless side during his years of play in the National Football League for the New England Patriots. One can argue it took as much courage to agree to be a contestant on the FOX singing completion series, “The Masked Singer.”

The real test came for Gronkowski with the new CBS series “Game On!” that’s set to debut at 8 p.m. May 27. An episode of the show was where Gronkowski — who is also known as Gronk — was shaking in his boots because he was going to perform with the Laker Girls. It was a very public event at the Staple Center during the halftime of a Los Angeles Lakers game.

“Game On!” executive producer James Cordon joined in that performance along with Gronkowski and Venus Williams, the tennis superstar who is also part of the series.

“What was amazing was watching these two people – who have performed at the absolutely pinnacle of their sports, completely terrified of messing up a dance routine. It was fantastic. I really loved doing it.”

That dance number is just a sample of the wild challenges Gronkowski will face as one of the “Game On!” captains. He and fellow captain, Williams, lead a three-person team through task that range from kicking a football to going toe-to-toe with one of the strongest men on the planet.

Gronkowski stresses that being pushed into challenges outside his comfort zone is the heart of the show.

“It’s unpredictable. It’s fun. It’s hilarious,” Gronkowski says. “We never took ourselves too seriously. We love competition but it wasn’t like an all-out type of competition. It was more of a fun and joy type of atmosphere throughout the competitions.

“That’s why I signed up for it. I love to compete but at the same time I love to have a laugh. That’s what this show brings. It was never frustrating when I didn’t do well because we were out there for the joy of the show.”

Unlike other competitions for Gronkowski and Williams in their selected sports fields, “Game On!” offers nothing more to the winners than bragging rights. They also get to watch the losing team deal with an unpleasant penalty for losing.

Gronkowski is not done with professional football as he has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, he has had time to do some TV and film work along the way including serving as an NFL analyst for “FOX NFL Sunday.” He and his longtime manager, Henry Penzi, have executive produced “Shark Week 50 Best Bites,” “Unsportsmanlike Comedy,” “MVP” and “Game On!” (with Corden and Ben Winston).

The competition series is something Gronkowski felt like he needed to do while he was away from the gridiron. He had taken a couple of months off after his last season and was beginning to get the gnawing need to compete.

“I was getting that itch to join a family and this show felt like a family,” Gronkowski says. “When you are in that football world, you come together for all those years. And after each year, it’s a different family you become a part of. I miss that type of atmosphere.

“This was a chance I could regain that type of atmosphere. On top of it, I love competition. The show just fit me well athletic-wise all the way to comedy-wise. It felt like something good to do and it challenged my mind. It also challenged my skills too and that’s how you take yourself to the next level.”

Gronkowski had stepped away from football but opted to return for this season. He’s convinced that wouldn’t have been able to do the physical challenges of the series if he hadn’t been retired when it taped.

“Some of the challenges were pretty epic and pretty dangerous,” he said. “We might have had to tone it down a bit and let the guests do more of the competitions.”

Being on “The Masked Singer” tested Gronkowski in a different way. He made it to ninth place before being eliminated after a performance of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred in the white tiger costume.

Along with Gronkowski and Williams, “Game On!” – based on an award-winning British program – also features team members Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel. Keegan-Michael Key is the host of the show that airs 8 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS.