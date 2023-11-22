Director Ridley Scott did not come to praise Napoleon Bonaparte with his new film “Napoleon” — he came to bury the French Emperor under a muddled script, dimly lit scenes, overwhelming battle sequences and one of the most off-target performances by Joaquin Phoenix in the Oscar-winner’s career.

As Scott has done with so many movies, the film is filled with lush and large scenes, whether it be the coronation of Bonaparte or his battlefield defeat at Waterloo. These scenes show the grandeur and ugliness of Bonaparte’s life. If the film was only being judged on a cinematic scale, it would be a massive success.

The problem is writer David Scarpa (“The Day the Earth Stood Still”) fails to find his writing North Star. The story clumsily goes from an unorthodox love story to a muddled political drama. Neither storyline is good enough to make up for the mistakes of the other one.

“Napoleon” charts the rise of Bonaparte (Phoenix) from the beheading of Marie Antonette to his final exile. History shows that while Bonaparte made some major military mistakes, he was either lucky enough or wise enough to rise to the throne.

Scott’s decision – and the way Phoenix plays Bonaparte – is to make him more like a bratty toddler than a man who rose to extreme power. He becomes stubborn when all others are questioning his decisions. When it comes to romance, it is awkward courting.

Phoenix has always shown a great knack for there being a flicker of sanity or insanity behind his eyes. How that goes depends on the character.

There is nothing behind his eyes as Bonaparte. What should have been a broody power is more like a tantrum prequel. Even when he is supposed to show lust for Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), it’s as if he was playing the act of passion as described by a 3-year-old child. Even when these two historical lovers engage in sex, Bonaparte looks like a cartoon character flailing away.

The disappointment is doubled as Kirby is wasted. Most of her scenes have her staring off into the distance. With Bonaparte such a weak character, a strong performance by Kirby would have helped create a little emotional spark.

Both Phoenix and Kirby also suffer from the projectile vomiting way Scarpa wrote the script. It is as if he consumed all the historical knowledge of Bonaparte and then threw together only the chunkiest of pieces. There are historical and personal moments that happen without any explanation because of the rush to get to the big events.

The film has a running time of more than two-and-a-half hours. Even that is not enough to look at both the career and personal life of Bonaparte. Scott should have picked one specific area and focused all energy into using the allotted time to tell the best story.

Instead, the time is filled with snippets. One example is the annulment of the marriage because Josephine cannot provide Bonaparte with an heir. During the reading of their divorce decrees, Kirby plays the scene with an occasional laugh and smirk. There was nothing to set up why this reaction happened. Scenes before the moment would suggest a more sad or angry approach.

With the story having so little structure and the main performance coming up short, Scott had to bank on the major battle scenes to carry the day. Whether practical or computer generated, the fighting is impressive in scale.

The problem is that Scott opted for very natural lighting throughout the movie. This makes for some dramatic scenes at a party or in the bedroom. It doesn’t help on the battlefield that features large groups of uniformed men charging into each other. It is very difficult to tell which side is getting the biggest end of the carnage.

Scott has shown with “Blade Runner,” “Gladiator” and “Alien” that he is one of the most talented directors working today. His fingerprints are all over “Napoleon”, but in this instance, the film was an example of his cinematic reach exceeding his grasp.

Movie review: Napoleon

Grade: C-

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim

Director: Ridley Scott

Rated: R for sexual content, language, violence, grizzly images

Running time: 158 minutes