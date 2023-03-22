BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been more than a half century since the exploits of the residents of “The Big Valley” played out on the television screen. The series was memorable for the performance by movie star Barbara Stanwyck taking on the role of the strong-handed matriarch of a large ranch.

The long lapse of time did not stop Nancy Travis from channeling Stanwyck to play her role as the strong-handed matriarch of a sweeping Colorado ranch on the new Hallmark Channel series, “Ride.” It launches at 9 p.m. March 26.

“Barbara Stanwyck is my muse,” Travis says with excitement. “‘The Big Valley’ had a matriarchal situation but with today’s audiences, you don’t see a lot of this. It is wonderful that it is a woman in this leadership position running a ranch.

“She [Her “Ride” character] has three sons but women come into her life through the associations with her sons. And, it is the women who step forward and who are the future of this ranch. That is an exciting thing to explore and play.”

Taking on such a commanding role is a change for Travis after spending so many years appearing on comedies such as “Last Man Standing” and “Becker.” But, she also has worked in dramas from “Mr. Mercedes” to “Medium.”

Unlike “The Big Valley” that was set in the 1880s, “Ride” is a modern-day western that takes place on a Colorado ranch against a backdrop of the rodeo world. The sport has been deadly to the McMurray family but that has not stopped them from competing. That competition is not only against the livestock that wants to throw them but against sinister outside forces threatening their family and some internal turmoil.

Isabel McMurray (Travis) has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single handedly raised their three sons after the death of her husband. Her sons include rodeo champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), long absent Cash (Beau Mirchoff) and ever-dependable Tuff (Jake Foy).

Cash, who has spent a lifetime in his brother’s shadow, considers stepping into his shoes. That decision is complicated by Cash’s long simmering feelings for his brother’s wife.

Mirchoff – whose past work includes “Good Trouble”- loves that his character is so complex.

“That’s what you want as an actor,” Mirchoff says. “You want your characters to have depth to them. I don’t know why I love playing characters who are a little wounded. I think we are all a little wounded.

“Maybe we get to tap into a little bit of that.”

He finds playing Cash a real challenge because the character is so deep and is dealing with so much emotional baggage. All of that influences everything that Cash does from romance to career. In the end, Mirchoff is certain Cash has a lot of good qualities that he is trying to attain.

Foy’s character of Tuff appears to be just the opposite – at least in the early episodes. He is the dependable son who is the person everyone turns to for help and advice.

He thinks that is because Tuff loyalty, love and family are his major priorities.

“I am lucky to be so connected in the world of the show – whether it is my long friendship with Valeria or my relationship to bull riding and the family – as Tuff is rooted in everything McMurray,” Foy says. “He does have his own dreams and if you tune in you will see those unfold over the course of the season.”

Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s wife Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and Valeria (Sara Garcia), a one-time runaway the family had taken in. Both women bring major developments to the family circle.

Skovbye – of “Riverdale” fame – has the interesting situation of being pulled into the family through marriage but that is not the same as being born into the McMurrays.

“I think that something Missy is definitely struggling with, and trying to figure out through the first season, what is her place in this family now that she is not actually married into it anymore,” Skovbye says. “What are these relationships? Does she even want to stay?

“I think that is a big part of Missy’s story arc in the first season.”

Things are beginning to settle down after a major tragedy when Valeria reappears with more secrets than answers and the family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch.

Garcia – last seen on “The Flash” – loves playing Valeria because she is layered with so much mystery.

“She is an incredible person to play. She is a guarded person,” Garcia says. “She has gone through a lot in her life. But ultimately she leads with love and loyalty.

“She very much thinks of the McMurrays as her own family.”

Whether that remains the case or things change will be revealed as the 21st Century answer to “The Big Valley” unfolds on the Hallmark Channel.