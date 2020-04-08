Rick’s Reviews: What to watch while quarantined

“Little Women” tops this week’s list of new DVD, Blu-ray and digital releases. (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Studios are taking advantage of people staying at home and releasing more new titles through digital platforms. Here are a few of this week’s new offerings.

“Little Women” Grade 3 stars: There have been numerous screen versions of the tale of sisterhood based on the book by Louisa May Alcott since the ‘30s. Because the story is so strong, the quality is based on the performances. Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has put together a first-rate cast with her version.

Gerwig selected Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen to portray Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March. Add to their sterling work are Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

This is a talented cast from top to bottom but Ronan continues to turn in one brilliant performance after another. She is the core to the cast and the story that was written more than 150 years ago but has a very modern feel.

“Dolittle” Grade 1 1/2 stars: The 1967 version of “Doctor Dolittle” was a charming and sophisticated look at the man who could talk to animals. Eddie Murphy brought humor to the character with his 1998 remake.

Robert Downey Jr. brings neither to his version. He replaced the charm with a character who is a weird hermit and any attempts at humor by the supporting cast fails. What is left is a slightly entertaining adventure story where Dolittle goes on a mission to save the queen.

Downey’s dry humor was perfect for playing the often annoying Tony Stark but it doesn’t fit with this character. The movie often looks more like a parody than the engaging family film it should have been.

“We Summon the Darkness” Grade 3 stars: Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends are on the road to attend a heavy metal concert. Despite hearing news report of local murders believed to be part of a series of satanic killings, the young women invite three young men to join them for some after-concert partying.

It is at this point that writer Alan Trezza and director Marc Meyers turn what starts out as a predictable tale and gives it a major and some minor twists. The unconventional approach elevates what could have been an average horror story into a fun film.

The movie is available through On Demand and other digital platforms starting April 10.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Cats”: The film version of the popular stage production stars James Corden and Judi Dench.

“Madam Secretary: The Final Season”: Téa Leoni stars in the series about a determined secretary of state who deals with problems at the White House and home.

“Strike”: Mungo Morrison (Lizzie Waterworth) struggles to save his family and community while trying to achieve his dream of representing his country at the Wild Cup.

“Escape from Pretoria”: Two political prisoners in South Africa must find a way to escape.

“From Iceland to Eden”: Two young lovers dream of escaping Reykjavik to live carefree in Paradise.

“The 420 Movie”: Two sisters must use their get rich idea to help their womanizing father save the city from bankruptcy.

Available through digital platforms

“Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind”: The documentary from Dr. Steven Greer looks at visitors from other worlds.

“She’s Allergic to Cats”: Dog groomer dreams of making an all-cat version of “Carrie.”

“The Last Full Measure”: Story inspired by the acts of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray April 21.

“Gretel & Hansel”: A look at the nightmare behind the fairy tale. DVD and Blu-ray release is May 5.

“Ip Man: The Finale”: Donnie Yen reprises his role as the Wing Chun master in the finale of the martial arts series. Will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray April 21.

“Tape”: Two aspiring actresses cross paths with the darker side of the entertainment industry. Streaming on April 10.

“The Lost Husband”: Woman (Leslie Bibb) moves into her estranged Aunt’s (Nora Dunn) goat farm with her children and falls for the handsome farm manager (Josh Duhamel) with a tragic past. Available April 10.