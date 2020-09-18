Rick’s Reviews: The backstory of nurse Mildred Ratched and Drew Barrymore returns to television with a new daytime show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have been doing my best to find a variety of programming that I think is interesting and this week features programs that could not be any different.

The first is “Ratched,” a new eight-episode series from the streaming service Netflix slated to start Sept. 18. It tells the backstory of Nurse Mildred Ratched, a character brought to the big screen through the Oscar-winning performance of Louise Fletcher in the 1975 feature film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

If you are not familiar with Nurse Ratched, she is a caregiver from Hell. The head nurse at a California asylum uses intimidation rather than compassion and fear instead of comfort. Paulson’s work will now give more insight into what made Ratched so wretched.

Paulson continues to show that she is one of the strongest actors working today. Just look at this performance in contrast to her work in “Costal Elites” or all the “American Horror Story” work she has done.

If you want more positive energy, Drew Barrymore is turning the tables on being the person interviewed for decades. She is asking the questions with her new one-hour syndicate daytime program, “The Drew Barrymore Show.” It can be seen weekdays at 2 p.m. 14 on KGET.

Along with celebrity guest interviews, the show features upbeat news, human-interest stories, lifestyle segments and collective experiences for viewers designed to enhance lives.

Barrymore has no experience as a talk show host but what she has is a vast amount of energy. She is a fireball of enthusiasm when she is on the set and that’s a very good thing as we could all use a little boost in these trying times.