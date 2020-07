BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Disney Channel is presenting a fun crossover on July 24. Casts of “Raven’s Home” and “Bunk’d” have come together for a wild summer camp adventure in “Raven About Bunk’d.”

I had the chance to talk with “Raven” star Raven-Symoné and “Bunk’d” star Miranda May about their special.

“Raven about Bunk’d” airs at 8 p.m. July 24 on the Disney Channel.