Rick’s Reviews: Fiona Gubelmann faces world-shaking moment on ‘Good Doctor’

(LOS ANGELES)– Fiona Gubelmann started her career wanting to work in dramas but ended up landing mostly comedy jobs from “Wilfred” to “Key & Peele.” She finally landed a strong dramatic role as Dr. Morgan Reznick on ABC’s “The Good Doctor” but there’s a chance the job will come to a crashing end in the next two weeks.

Commercials for the March 23 episode of “The Good Doctor” are promoting that not everyone will survive a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. This is the first of a two-part season finale with the second part being broadcast at 10 p.m. March 30.

At an ABC party in January, the Santa Monica native was more interested in talking about what being on the show where Freddie Highmore plays a doctor who is autistic than the what ifs of show business.

“All I was getting were comedy roles and I developed this great admiration for it,” Gubelmann says. “Now I am playing this role that I don’t think anyone thought I could play, this very intelligent doctor.

“It has been quite remarkable. I have been blessed. I don’t often reflect on it, which I should.”

If Gubelmann takes a moment to re-examine the role she’s been playing on “The Good Doctor,” she would see how the writers have given her big moments to play. She started out as being so self-centered all she wanted to do was best the new doctors around her. The character became less competitive with each season and searched a sympathetic level as her character now deals with a medical situation that could change her career path.

All that is up in the air depending on how the next two weeks play out with the characters on the show. One thing is certain, should Gubelmann’s character’s time come to an end, she will continue to act.

““My aunt always tells the story that when I was 4 I knew I wanted to be an actor,” Gubelmann says. “When I was in preschool, I loved dancing and performing. As I grew older, it was something I just wanted to keep doing.

“Tim Burton really inspired me with all of the fantasy worlds he would create. I still get excited going on soundstages or just sitting on sets.”

She’s been working as a professional actor for 17 years with credits that include “Mad Men,” “New Girl,” “Modern Family,” “The League,” “Castle,” “iZombie,” “Parenthood,” “We Are Men,” “How to Be a Gentleman,” “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” “One Day at a Time,” “Sing It!” and “Telenovela.”

Gubelmann has had lead roles in multiple Hallmark films including: the Hallmark Channel original movie “Christmas Next Door”; and as the lead in Hallmark’s original film “Royally Ever After.”

There’s no chance of her ever looking at a move to the medical field despite starting college at UCLA as a pre-med student. She was also taking acting classes and decided that was the way to go.

Gubelmann knew it was the right decision then and is absolutely sure now. She admits that she’s very squeamish and even in a “Good Doctor” scene where there is fake blood being drawn from a patient, she finds herself on the verge of vomiting.

Although Gubelmann loves acting, she found show business to be completely different than what she expected.

“I remember at one point in my career talking with a friend of mine about how acting is really just a job that is awesome,” Gubelmann says. “I think once you realize it is a job and the shininess wears off, then you become a better actor because you are not as nervous anymore and you can just focus on the craft.

“When I am making the show, the only thing I am thinking about wanting to do the best job I can. You are no longer thinking about the nonsense and the ‘what ifs’ of the job.”

And, the next two episodes of “The Good Doctor” will reveal one of the big ‘what ifs’ Gubelmann has had to face.

“The Good Doctor” also stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman.

Episodes of the ABC drama also can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.