Rick’s Reviews: ‘Die in a Gunfight’

I want to draw your attention to a small film that you might overlook in your efforts to find some entertainment to escape from the heat.

“Die in a Gunfight” comes from director Colin Schiffo. It is the story of two very star-crossed lovers — Mary, played Alexandra Daddario, and Ben, played by Diego Boneta — who are the black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud.

Their rekindling of their relationship triggers a series of action-filled events. This movie comes across as what would happen if Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie collaborated.

The main story about the two lovers is interesting and played with great passion and fury. It’s good but this movie works because the supporting players are so good.

You know you have a strong film when two characters — as portrayed by Travis Fimmel and Emmanuelle Chriqui — who have only small parts to play in the story are interesting enough they could support their own movie.

Equally compelling is the beautiful and creative way by Schiffo. His use of varied visual styles could have been a distraction but in this case they support the fresh way he looks at a familiar genre.

Schiffo has not directed a lot of feature films but he shows a very veteran approach to this production. That comes in the rules-defying way it was shot and from the performance he gets from the cast from top to bottom.

The film has earned its R rating but had the director pulled back some of the violence, it would have been a disservice to the project. He’s put together a movie that could easily be overlooked because it is not being released by a major studio. That’s another reason to seek out “Die in a Gunfight.” It doesn’t feel hampered by the rules that most summer blockbusters face.

For more on this film that will open in selected theaters and be available through On Demand plus and other entertainment options go to Rick’s Reviews at KGET.com.