Rick’s Reviews: ‘Arrow’ and ‘Upload’ now streaming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have been looking at the network, cable and streaming services to find good programming for you to watch. Here are a couple of suggestions for this week.

Amazon Prime’s “Upload” looks at a world where technology has advanced to the point that a lack of direct interaction has become the norm. And it continues through death. There’s no news yet on how current technology can deal with the latter but the rest of the series from Greg Daniels (“The Office”) hits close to the homes where we are all staying.

In a world where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, humans can choose between two ways to die. They can take the old-fashioned route or just before death they can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Robbie Amell – best known for his work on “The Flash” and “The Tomorrow People” – plays a young app developer who ends up in the hospital after a self-driving car accident. He must decide quickly which end he prefers. That decision is made when he is pressured by his shallow girlfriend (Allegra Edwards).

He ends up in a luxurious afterlife known as Lakeview under the watchful eye of his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo). The charm of the afterlife begins to fade as a mystery unfolds.

“Upload” will be available May 1 on the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video.

If you only like to binge watch a TV series from start to finish, “Arrow” has wrapped up its eight-season run on the CW Network and the last season is now available to own on digital, Blu-ray and DVD.

The series, based on the DC Comics Universe character of Green Arrow, started after a violent shipwreck that left billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea.

Queen returns home to Star City determined to right the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.